houstonherald.com
Rainfall expected in south-central Missouri, Ozarks
Local pockets of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected in south-central Missouri on Saturday. A few locations could receive another 1-2 inches of rainfall today, the National Weather Service said. Creek and river levels may become elevated from the recent/expected rainfall, it said.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: More scattered storm chances, standard September feel
Happy September! If you feel like the month of August was incredibly dry, you would be correct. We have worsening drought conditions across the entire state. The Wichita Metro is now included in the “extreme” drought category with this week’s update. Many of our communities were multiple...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Neither here nor there
When it comes to the weather, we are neither "here nor there." If you want dry weather, then being "neither here nor there" is the place to be. If you want rain, you want to be "here or there." I will say it for the zillionth time: We need rain...
KYTV
MoDOT looking for “Winter Weather Warriors” to strengthen snow removal crew numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and means that winter weather is not that far away. The Missouri Department of Transportation is well aware of that. They’re currently trying to recruit more employees to become “Winter Weather Warriors,” their term for crews that go out and remove snow from the roadways during lousy weather.
Steamboat Wreck from 1870 Suddenly Resurfaces in Missouri River
A vessel that met its demise in 1870 is now visible again. It was a steamboat that sank in the Missouri River mover than 150 years ago, but it's reemerged from the waters it went down in. The Missouri National Recreational River Facebook page shared the news of the North...
KAKE TV
Blue-green algae warnings issued for 12 bodies of water throughout Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas health and wildlife departments have issued blue-green algae warnings for twelve bodies of water, and six are under a watch. When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:. Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock. Lake...
streetfoodblog.com
Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri
Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: I-70 traffic jammed in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County, after body is found near highway
Missouri state troopers say the passing lane of eastbound I-70 at the 94 mile-marker near Boonville is closed for a death investigation. Troopers say it’s due to an “incident.” Our news partner ABC-17 reports a body has been found along I-70. Traffic is backed for a few miles, on a very busy Labor Day holiday.
That loud boom was a F-15, not a Missouri earthquake
Reports of a loud boom came in from north St. Francis County to Iron County Tuesday evening.
Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot
At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Friday kicks off Labor Day weekend and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will have an increased trooper presence on roads and waters for their counting period. Troopers on the roads will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt, and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists during their participation for The post Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
A website says the Best BBQ Place in Missouri is NOT in KC or STL
There are great BBQ restaurants across the state of Missouri, especially, in Kansas City and St.Louis. But where can you find the BEST BBQ restaurant in the Show-Me State? Apparently, in a tiny town in southern Missouri that you've probably never heard of... According to the 2022 Missouri's Best Awards,...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man killed, 1 injured, in rollover crash Thursday afternoon
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed and another injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
muddyriversports.com
Missouri Department of Conservation issues fishing requirements for Huckleberry Lake
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has issued fishing requirements for Huckleberry Lake. Hannibal Parks and Recreation has partnered with MDC for management of the fish and fishery biologists monitor the fish stock in the pond. Trout must be returned to the water unharmed immediately after being...
KCTV 5
Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 2 KC area high school football scores and highlights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football is back in Kansas, and Week 2 gets underway in Missouri!. KCTV5 crews were at several games. You can view highlights from 11 of them above. Here are the final scores of note from our area:. Missouri. Center 42, Lincoln College Prep...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 1st, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers WON’T be back at the State Capitol next week. House and Senate leaders announced Wednesday that they’re pushing back the start of the special legislative session by one week and will be held the same week as the annual veto session. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden cited a “productive discussion” on the special session’s two topics as the reason for the postponed start. Governor Mike Parson is asking the legislature to lower Missouri’s state income tax rate from five-point-three to four-point-eight percent, and to approve a six-year extension for agricultural tax credits.
abc17news.com
California wildfire destroys 100 homes, other buildings
WEED, Calif. (AP) — About 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands under evacuation orders. At a briefing Saturday, fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began Friday afternoon near the city of Weed and swept into a neighborhood. At least two people were injured. It’s one of three major fires that forced large-scale evacuations in recent days as California swelters under a heat wave that’s expected to last through Labor Day. California is in a deep drought as it heads into what traditionally is the worst of the fire season.
