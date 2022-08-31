ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
houstonherald.com

Rainfall expected in south-central Missouri, Ozarks

Local pockets of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected in south-central Missouri on Saturday. A few locations could receive another 1-2 inches of rainfall today, the National Weather Service said. Creek and river levels may become elevated from the recent/expected rainfall, it said.
MISSOURI STATE
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Neither here nor there

When it comes to the weather, we are neither "here nor there." If you want dry weather, then being "neither here nor there" is the place to be. If you want rain, you want to be "here or there." I will say it for the zillionth time: We need rain...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

MoDOT looking for “Winter Weather Warriors” to strengthen snow removal crew numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and means that winter weather is not that far away. The Missouri Department of Transportation is well aware of that. They’re currently trying to recruit more employees to become “Winter Weather Warriors,” their term for crews that go out and remove snow from the roadways during lousy weather.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
streetfoodblog.com

Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri

Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
REPUBLIC, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri

It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
POLO, MO
Salina Post

Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot

At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
KANSAS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Friday kicks off Labor Day weekend and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will have an increased trooper presence on roads and waters for their counting period. Troopers on the roads will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt, and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists during their participation for The post Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 1st, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers WON’T be back at the State Capitol next week. House and Senate leaders announced Wednesday that they’re pushing back the start of the special legislative session by one week and will be held the same week as the annual veto session. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden cited a “productive discussion” on the special session’s two topics as the reason for the postponed start. Governor Mike Parson is asking the legislature to lower Missouri’s state income tax rate from five-point-three to four-point-eight percent, and to approve a six-year extension for agricultural tax credits.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

California wildfire destroys 100 homes, other buildings

WEED, Calif. (AP) — About 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands under evacuation orders. At a briefing Saturday, fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began Friday afternoon near the city of Weed and swept into a neighborhood. At least two people were injured. It’s one of three major fires that forced large-scale evacuations in recent days as California swelters under a heat wave that’s expected to last through Labor Day. California is in a deep drought as it heads into what traditionally is the worst of the fire season.
WEED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy