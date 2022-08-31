Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger batting eighth on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 7.5 FanDuel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
White Sox's Josh Harrison batting eighth on Friday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will star at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Eloy Jimenez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez sitting for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Harrison starting at third base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Miguel Rojas batting ninth on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Rojas will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and the Braves. Jon Berti returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 7.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hitting sixth for Blue Jays on Saturday evening
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gurriel Jr. will man left field after Teoscar Hernandez was moved to right and Jackie Bradley Jr. was rested in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Gurriel Jr. to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Narvaez will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in right field for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will man right field after Robbie Grossman was benched in Atlanta. In a matchup versus right-hander Edward Cabrera, our models project Rosario to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knapp starting for San Francisco on Friday
San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knapp is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Knapp is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Knapp for 0.4 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.2...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria in Giants' Friday night lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Longoria for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Luis Campusano catching for Padres on Saturday night
San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Campusano will operate behind the plate after Austin Nola was rested versus their intrastate competition. numberFire's models project Campusano to score 4.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
San Diego's Brandon Drury receives Saturday off
San Diego Padres utility-man Brandon Drury is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Drury will take a break after Josh Bell was positioned at first base, Jurickson Profar was picked as San Diego's designated hitter, and Wil Myers was aligned in left field. Per Baseball Savant...
numberfire.com
Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Cooper Hummel behind the plate for Diamondbacks on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Cooper Hummel is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hummel will catch at home after Carson Kelly was left on the bench in Arizona. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Hummel to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Mullins for 1.3 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Colorado's Brian Serven behind the plate on Saturday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Serven will take over catching duties after Elias Diaz was held on the bench in Cincinnati. numberFire's models project Serven to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trea Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.5 FanDuel...
Comments / 0