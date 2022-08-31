ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger batting eighth on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 7.5 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox's Josh Harrison batting eighth on Friday

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will star at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Eloy Jimenez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 7.2 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez sitting for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Harrison starting at third base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Marlins' Miguel Rojas batting ninth on Friday

Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Rojas will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and the Braves. Jon Berti returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 7.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hitting sixth for Blue Jays on Saturday evening

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gurriel Jr. will man left field after Teoscar Hernandez was moved to right and Jackie Bradley Jr. was rested in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Gurriel Jr. to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
Kris Bubic
Josh Harrison
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Narvaez will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario in right field for Atlanta on Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will man right field after Robbie Grossman was benched in Atlanta. In a matchup versus right-hander Edward Cabrera, our models project Rosario to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knapp starting for San Francisco on Friday

San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knapp is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Knapp is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Knapp for 0.4 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.2...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Evan Longoria in Giants' Friday night lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Longoria for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Strikeout#The Kansas City Royals#The White Sox
numberfire.com

Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Luis Campusano catching for Padres on Saturday night

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Campusano will operate behind the plate after Austin Nola was rested versus their intrastate competition. numberFire's models project Campusano to score 4.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

San Diego's Brandon Drury receives Saturday off

San Diego Padres utility-man Brandon Drury is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Drury will take a break after Josh Bell was positioned at first base, Jurickson Profar was picked as San Diego's designated hitter, and Wil Myers was aligned in left field. Per Baseball Savant...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kansas City Royals
Chicago White Sox
numberfire.com

Cooper Hummel behind the plate for Diamondbacks on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Cooper Hummel is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hummel will catch at home after Carson Kelly was left on the bench in Arizona. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Hummel to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Mullins for 1.3 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.9 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Colorado's Brian Serven behind the plate on Saturday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Serven will take over catching duties after Elias Diaz was held on the bench in Cincinnati. numberFire's models project Serven to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trea Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.5 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA

