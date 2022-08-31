ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 7

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland court was 1 vote short of rejecting legislative map

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court was one vote away from rejecting a map of state legislative districts last April.The Baltimore Sun reports that rejecting the map could have further delayed the state's July 19 primary.In April, the Maryland Court of Appeals rejected complaints by Republican politicians and voters that a map of state House and Senate districts violated the state's constitution.The map had been approved by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.The court had issued a five-page order and said it would give its reasons later in an opinion. That opinion was released Wednesday. It showed that three of the seven judges opposed the majority ruling written by Senior Judge Robert McDonald.Republican plaintiffs alleged that some districts were irregularly shaped or wove across rivers or county lines in ways that violated provisions in the state constitution.But McDonald suggested the court would be overreaching if it sought to insert its "preferred district boundaries" in place of the General Assembly's.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MARYLAND STATE
People

GOP Leaders Endorse Democrat for Pennsylvania Gov. After Republican Candidate Seen Wearing Confederate Uniform

Several Republicans in Pennsylvania are throwing their support behind a Democratic candidate for governor after photos surfaced of far-right GOP nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform. At least 16 Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, days after Reuters reported that Mastriano posed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Is Sponsoring a Bill To Prevent the IRS From Getting Ammunition for Their Guns

Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz is sponsoring a bill that seeks to prevent government agents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from being able to get ammunition for their guns. The bill in question is HR 268 - the 'Disarm the IRS Act'. Some might describe it as frivolous but it is apparently intended as a means of preventing government overreach into the lives of private citizens.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Longhurst
Person
Kathy Mcguiness
Salon

RNC leak: Megadonor urges Republicans to claim tax hikes on billionaires like him hurt workers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Leaked audio obtained this week by Politico revealed that billionaire casino magnate and GOP megadonor Steve Wynn recently offered Republicans a bit of messaging advice as they attempt to win back control of the Senate: Amplify the lies about Democratic tax policies.
INCOME TAX
The Hill

Hogan says he won’t endorse any Maryland governor candidate

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he won’t endorse anyone in the race to replace him. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” moderator Major Garrett asked Hogan about the race between Trump-backed GOP nominee Dan Cox and Democratic challenger Wes Moore. Hogan has called...
CBS News

33 state legislatures have introduced bills that would interfere in election administration, new report says

A new report released Wednesday highlighted the sweep of state legislative efforts that may threaten fair and secure election administration. This year legislatures in 33 states — most of which are controlled by Republicans — have introduced 244 bills that would give the partisan legislature or legislatively appointed officials more sway over election operations than civilian appointees, or create undue burdens for nonpartisan election officials. Twenty-four of those bills became law, according to the report from the States United Democracy Center and Protect Democracy, nonpartisan organizations that aim to defend democratic elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Impeachment#Sentencing#State Auditor#Politics Courts#Politics State#Election State#Superior Court#The State Auditor#Abc
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Rioter Pens Non-Apology Letter to Senator Whose Office He Invaded

A 23-year-old Trump supporter from Brooklyn caught on surveillance tape rifling through a senator’s office during last year’s riot at the Capitol offered a statement that, if you really squint at it, might resemble contrition. Francis Connor pleaded guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct charges in April for his role in the catastrophe. In a note flagged Monday by a CBS News reporter, he said he was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” “I entered the Capitol Building with zero harmful intent,” Connor said in the letter, addressed to Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), “just curiosity as to...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Verge

Virginia judge shuts down demand to ban book sales to minors

A Virginia judge has dismissed an unusual case that could have banned selling two books to children in the state. Following a hearing on Tuesday, Virginia Beach Circuit Court Judge Pamela Baskervill found that Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer: A Memoir and Sarah Maas’ A Court of Mist and Fury failed to meet the standard for obscenity under Virginia law — and, more consequentially, that the obscenity law itself was unconstitutional.

Comments / 0

Community Policy