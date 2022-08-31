Read full article on original website
Maryland court was 1 vote short of rejecting legislative map
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court was one vote away from rejecting a map of state legislative districts last April.The Baltimore Sun reports that rejecting the map could have further delayed the state's July 19 primary.In April, the Maryland Court of Appeals rejected complaints by Republican politicians and voters that a map of state House and Senate districts violated the state's constitution.The map had been approved by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.The court had issued a five-page order and said it would give its reasons later in an opinion. That opinion was released Wednesday. It showed that three of the seven judges opposed the majority ruling written by Senior Judge Robert McDonald.Republican plaintiffs alleged that some districts were irregularly shaped or wove across rivers or county lines in ways that violated provisions in the state constitution.But McDonald suggested the court would be overreaching if it sought to insert its "preferred district boundaries" in place of the General Assembly's.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Another Republican who backed Trump's impeachment concedes defeat
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot, conceded Tuesday to a challenger backed by the former president. NBC News has not yet projected the second candidate who will advance the general election in the state's 3rd...
GOP Leaders Endorse Democrat for Pennsylvania Gov. After Republican Candidate Seen Wearing Confederate Uniform
Several Republicans in Pennsylvania are throwing their support behind a Democratic candidate for governor after photos surfaced of far-right GOP nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform. At least 16 Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, days after Reuters reported that Mastriano posed...
Police arrested an Ohio man who is accused of sending more than three dozen letters laced with poop to Republican politicians, including Rep. Jim Jordan
Investigators staked out Richard John Steinle and watched him put on a glove and drop off a letter addressed to Jordan into the mail collection box.
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Is Sponsoring a Bill To Prevent the IRS From Getting Ammunition for Their Guns
Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz is sponsoring a bill that seeks to prevent government agents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from being able to get ammunition for their guns. The bill in question is HR 268 - the 'Disarm the IRS Act'. Some might describe it as frivolous but it is apparently intended as a means of preventing government overreach into the lives of private citizens.
FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau
A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
After spending much of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his multimillion-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he’s building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost that’s ballooned to nearly $500,000. Biden is expected to arrive...
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
RNC leak: Megadonor urges Republicans to claim tax hikes on billionaires like him hurt workers
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Leaked audio obtained this week by Politico revealed that billionaire casino magnate and GOP megadonor Steve Wynn recently offered Republicans a bit of messaging advice as they attempt to win back control of the Senate: Amplify the lies about Democratic tax policies.
Hogan says he won’t endorse any Maryland governor candidate
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he won’t endorse anyone in the race to replace him. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” moderator Major Garrett asked Hogan about the race between Trump-backed GOP nominee Dan Cox and Democratic challenger Wes Moore. Hogan has called...
33 state legislatures have introduced bills that would interfere in election administration, new report says
A new report released Wednesday highlighted the sweep of state legislative efforts that may threaten fair and secure election administration. This year legislatures in 33 states — most of which are controlled by Republicans — have introduced 244 bills that would give the partisan legislature or legislatively appointed officials more sway over election operations than civilian appointees, or create undue burdens for nonpartisan election officials. Twenty-four of those bills became law, according to the report from the States United Democracy Center and Protect Democracy, nonpartisan organizations that aim to defend democratic elections.
Attorney General Merrick Garland issues new prohibitions on political activities for DOJ appointees
Merrick Garland's directive represents a break from long-standing department policy and a strict interpretation of the Hatch Act.
Republican outsider and war hero takes aim at GOP officials as campaign surges
A retired Army brigadier general who served in Afghanistan is topping the polls in New Hampshire’s Senate race but has taken aim at the Republican establishment for allegedly trying to thwart his campaign.
10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump. Cheney's loss means only 2 made it past their primaries.
Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary loss on Tuesday caps off a tumultuous year for the small band of House Republicans who broke from their party to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection — and almost all of them will be gone when the next Congress begins in January.
U.S. judge defers ruling now on Trump request for special master after FBI search
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday declined to rule immediately on former President Donald Trump's request to impose a special master to review the materials seized by the FBI following its search at his Florida home, according to media reports.
Jan. 6 Rioter Pens Non-Apology Letter to Senator Whose Office He Invaded
A 23-year-old Trump supporter from Brooklyn caught on surveillance tape rifling through a senator’s office during last year’s riot at the Capitol offered a statement that, if you really squint at it, might resemble contrition. Francis Connor pleaded guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct charges in April for his role in the catastrophe. In a note flagged Monday by a CBS News reporter, he said he was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” “I entered the Capitol Building with zero harmful intent,” Connor said in the letter, addressed to Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), “just curiosity as to...
Wisconsin activist who ordered absentee ballots in others' names charged with election fraud, ID theft
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin man Thursday with election fraud and identity theft after he acknowledged that he fraudulently requested absentee ballots in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system. The state Department of Justice charged 68-year-old Harry Wait...
Democrats press Senate to vote on bill removing Dred Scott justice bust from Capitol
Top House Democrats are pressing the Senate to vote on a bill to remove the bust of former Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney, the author of the Dred Scott v. Sanford ruling, from the Capitol. In June 2021, the House passed a bill 285-120 that would replace the bust of...
Virginia judge shuts down demand to ban book sales to minors
A Virginia judge has dismissed an unusual case that could have banned selling two books to children in the state. Following a hearing on Tuesday, Virginia Beach Circuit Court Judge Pamela Baskervill found that Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer: A Memoir and Sarah Maas’ A Court of Mist and Fury failed to meet the standard for obscenity under Virginia law — and, more consequentially, that the obscenity law itself was unconstitutional.
U.S. judge signals willingness to appoint special master in Trump search case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday appeared sympathetic to former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review the documents the FBI seized from his home in August, though she declined to issue a ruling immediately on the matter.
