Washington, DC

numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bethancourt is being replaced behind the plate by Francisco Mejia versus Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. In 266 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .238 batting average with a .668 OPS, 9...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
numberfire.com

Cesar Hernandez hitting sixth for Nationals on Saturday

Washington Nationals utility-man Cesar Hernandez is starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Hernandez will make his first outfield appearance after Lane Thomas was shifted to center field and Victor Robles was rested. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks starting Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop on Saturday night

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Perdomo will operate the shortstop position after Wilmer Difo was benched at home. numberFire's models project Perdomo to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Chicago on Saturday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will operate center field after Nelson Velazquez was rested in St. Louis. In a matchup versus Cardinals' righty Adam Wainwright, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cody Thomas in Athletics' lineup on Saturday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cody Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Thomas is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.0 FanDuel points.
OAKLAND, CA
Person
James Kaprielian
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols starting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Pujols for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Tyler Freeman hitting second for Guardians on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Tyler Freeman is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Freeman will take over the shortstop position after Amed Rosario was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Freeman to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Cubs starting Alfonso Rivas at first base on Saturday

Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rivas will take over first base after P.J. Higgins was benched against St. Louis' right-hander Adam Wainwright. numberFire's models project Rivas to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cooper Hummel behind the plate for Diamondbacks on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Cooper Hummel is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hummel will catch at home after Carson Kelly was left on the bench in Arizona. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Hummel to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
PHOENIX, AZ
#Washington Nationals#Center Field#The Oakland Athletics
numberfire.com

Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday evening

Cleveland Guardians center Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus left-hander Robbie Ray. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Arizona's Daulton Varsho hitting second on Saturday night

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is starting in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Varsho will operate right field after Corbin Carroll was shifted to left and Stone Garrett was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Varsho to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Myles Straw in center field for Cleveland on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Straw will man center field after Will Benson was given the night off in Cleveland. In a matchup versus Seattle's left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Straw to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos not in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chirinos is being replaced behind the plate by Adley Rutschman versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.7 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Mullins for 1.3 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.9 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers starting Saturday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stowers is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Stowers for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Dylan Carlson in lineup Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Carlson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Carlson for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

