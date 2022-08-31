Read full article on original website
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bethancourt is being replaced behind the plate by Francisco Mejia versus Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. In 266 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .238 batting average with a .668 OPS, 9...
Red Sox silence late rally, hang on to beat Rangers
Brayan Bello pitched six shutout innings and Rafael Devers drove in two runs as the Boston Red Sox held on
numberfire.com
Cesar Hernandez hitting sixth for Nationals on Saturday
Washington Nationals utility-man Cesar Hernandez is starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Hernandez will make his first outfield appearance after Lane Thomas was shifted to center field and Victor Robles was rested. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks starting Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop on Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Perdomo will operate the shortstop position after Wilmer Difo was benched at home. numberFire's models project Perdomo to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Chicago on Saturday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will operate center field after Nelson Velazquez was rested in St. Louis. In a matchup versus Cardinals' righty Adam Wainwright, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Cody Thomas in Athletics' lineup on Saturday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cody Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Thomas is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols starting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Pujols for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Tyler Freeman hitting second for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Tyler Freeman is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Freeman will take over the shortstop position after Amed Rosario was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Freeman to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Cubs starting Alfonso Rivas at first base on Saturday
Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rivas will take over first base after P.J. Higgins was benched against St. Louis' right-hander Adam Wainwright. numberFire's models project Rivas to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Cooper Hummel behind the plate for Diamondbacks on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Cooper Hummel is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hummel will catch at home after Carson Kelly was left on the bench in Arizona. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Hummel to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians center Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus left-hander Robbie Ray. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Arizona's Daulton Varsho hitting second on Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is starting in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Varsho will operate right field after Corbin Carroll was shifted to left and Stone Garrett was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Varsho to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Myles Straw in center field for Cleveland on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Straw will man center field after Will Benson was given the night off in Cleveland. In a matchup versus Seattle's left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Straw to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos not in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chirinos is being replaced behind the plate by Adley Rutschman versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Mullins for 1.3 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers starting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stowers is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Stowers for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson in lineup Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Carlson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Carlson for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
