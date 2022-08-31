Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bethancourt is being replaced behind the plate by Francisco Mejia versus Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. In 266 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .238 batting average with a .668 OPS, 9...
Red Sox silence late rally, hang on to beat Rangers
Brayan Bello pitched six shutout innings and Rafael Devers drove in two runs as the Boston Red Sox held on
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols starting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Pujols for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks starting Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop on Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Perdomo will operate the shortstop position after Wilmer Difo was benched at home. numberFire's models project Perdomo to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Jimenez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Arizona's Alek Thomas in center field on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thomas will patrol center field after Jake McCarthy was given a breather versus Brewers' right-hander Corbin Burnes. numberFire's models project Thomas to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Ptitsburgh's Kevin Newman taking over second base on Saturday evening
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is batting second in Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Newman will man second base after Rodolfo Castro was shifted to third and Ke'Bryan Hayes was rested at home. In a matchup versus right-hander Trevor Richards, our models project Newman to score 8.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson in lineup Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Carlson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Carlson for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Nicky Lopez in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Lopez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Lopez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Cubs starting Alfonso Rivas at first base on Saturday
Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rivas will take over first base after P.J. Higgins was benched against St. Louis' right-hander Adam Wainwright. numberFire's models project Rivas to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Chicago on Saturday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will operate center field after Nelson Velazquez was rested in St. Louis. In a matchup versus Cardinals' righty Adam Wainwright, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Cesar Hernandez hitting sixth for Nationals on Saturday
Washington Nationals utility-man Cesar Hernandez is starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Hernandez will make his first outfield appearance after Lane Thomas was shifted to center field and Victor Robles was rested. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Ryan O'Hearn starting Saturday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Ryan O'Hearn is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. O'Hearn is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project O'Hearn for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project DeJong for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala starting Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Zavala is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Zavala for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Mullins for 1.3 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Arizona's Daulton Varsho hitting second on Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is starting in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Varsho will operate right field after Corbin Carroll was shifted to left and Stone Garrett was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Varsho to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos not in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chirinos is being replaced behind the plate by Adley Rutschman versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.7 FanDuel points.
