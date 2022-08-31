Read full article on original website
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors
Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
Southern Charm’s Shep Rose’s Ex Taylor Reveals the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star She Wants to Date Next
It looks like Taylor Ann Green is not looking back after breaking up with fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose. The newly-single gal is already eyeing up another newly-single Bravolebrity. Green appeared alongside co-star Naomie Olindo on Thursday’s (Aug. 11) Watch What Happens Live. During one of the segments, host...
Garcelle Beauvais Can’t Wait For The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion After Erika Jayne Accuses Her Of “Cleaning Up” After Sutton Stracke
Garcelle Beauvais has been an excellent addition to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now that she’s settled in, she’s chosen her side, and it’s not with the Fox Force Five. Unlike Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle is unwilling to coddle Erika Jayne over her issues. And Garcelle has always been outspoken about […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Can’t Wait For The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion After Erika Jayne Accuses Her Of “Cleaning Up” After Sutton Stracke appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sutton Stracke Shocks ‘RHOBH’ Cast – Revealing Why Erika Jayne Was a Liability Last Season
Sutton Stracke drops a bomb on the 'RHOBH' cast when she says it's not her, but Erika Jayne who has been the cast liability the entire time.
Tarek El Moussa Said Ant Anstead Was ‘Lightyears Better’ Than Christina Hall’s Other Boyfriends
'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa said Ant Anstead was ‘lightyears better’ than the other men his ex-wife Christina Hall dated.
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice
Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
Erika Jayne wins $5 million fraud lawsuit, posts about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged affair
Erika Jayne has a lot to celebrate. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star won her $5 million fraud lawsuit in court this week. Two colleagues of her estranged husband Tom Girardi filed the suit against her in 2020. Her attorney confirmed to Page Six that Jayne was not involved in "any wrongdoing" that attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn accused her of in late 2020.
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Dr. Eugene Harris Reacts to Toya Bush-Harris’ Messy Comments on ‘Married to Medicine’
Toya Bush-Harris continues to have controversial moments. “Married to Medicine” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the positive side, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe were finally able to hash things out. Heavenly apologized for the comments she made about Contessa’s marriage on her YouTube channel. She said she never intended to hurt Contessa in any way. And she does care about Contessa’s feelings because they always had a genuine friendship. Contessa was grateful for the apology. She also said the vulnerable side of Heavenly is the real Heavenly she has grown close to over the years. What upset her the most during the intervention is Heavenly laughing while the montage was playing. Contessa didn’t think Heavenly was remorseful that day. So it was nice to see that Heavenly does actually care and she wants their friendship to be repaired.
Kody Brown Stuns Fans with Makeover, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video
Kody Brown has resurfaced online. At least… we think this is Kody Brown. We’re pretty certain that it is. It’s simply hard to say for sure based on his revamped appearance. The polarizing Sister Wives patriarch almost never posts anything on social media — be it Facebook,...
‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Confirms That Naomie Olindo And Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Hookup Wasn’t Just A Showmance
Southern Charm fans were treated to a delicious surprise when it was revealed on last week’s episode that Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith were hooking up on the down-low. While some skeptical fans thought this jaw-dropping revelation was all for the cameras — “fake storyline,” they tweeted — Decider went straight to one of the sources to find out. During a Zoom conversation with Craig Conover earlier this week, Naomie’s ex revealed that he actually had heard about the fling well before the group’s trip to Auldbrass, and that it was by no means a showmance. “It wasn’t manufactured, it was...
‘Sister Wives’: There Is a Reason Kody Brown Hasn’t Asked to Get out of His Other Marriages; He Can’t
The Brown family is experiencing a lot of changes. 'Sister Wives' fans think Kody Brown would like Janelle and Meri Brown to leave him. He won't divorce them, though.
Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day
As anticipated, Teresa Giudice’s wedding did not disappoint. There was a smoke machine, hair to the heavens, Housewives from all around the globe, and of course, some Gorga drama limping alongside. You’ve heard the news by now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale filming event went down in flames after one of Margaret Joseph’s ex-friends spilled some tea to Jennifer Aydin. Long story […] The post Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Real Housewives' Star Diana Jenkins Gets Bodyguards After Death Threats Over Racist Posts
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins is beefing up her security big-time ... this after she was deluged with death threats from Bravo fans furious over her alleged connection to racist online comments ... according to Page Six. Diana reportedly consulted with security experts who believe the threats...
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless
Madison Le Croy may have (Finally!) moved on from Austen Kroll, but that doesn’t mean she’s moved on from getting a dig in here or there. Regardless of whether or not she claims to have changed. And while I totally get that girlfriend has moved on to bigger and better things, like an off-camera life […] The post Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’
Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
