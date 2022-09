No. 4 Clemson (0-0) at Georgia Tech (0-0), Monday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: Clemson by 22 1/2, according to . Series record: Georgia Tech leads 50-34-2. Clemson is looking to make up for a subpar season by its standards. The Tigers went 10-3 in 2021, ending their streak of six straight Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the same number of consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff. Georgia Tech desperately needs a big win to take some of the heat off coach Geoff Collins. He appears to be coaching for his job after winning just three games each of his first three seasons guiding the Yellow Jackets.

