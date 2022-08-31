ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ESPN

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK --  Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation and...
ESPN

Dallas scores 3 goals in 3 minutes to blank Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn. --  Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira each scored two minutes apart in the second half and Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday. Dallas (12-8-10) went ahead for good in the 55th minute on an own goal, and Ferreira's goal made it 3-0 in the 58th.
ESPN

Source: Philadelphia Eagles' Andre Dillard fractures arm in practice

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm during practice Thursday, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The Eagles do not believe it to be a season-ending injury, but a source said Dillard will undergo further testing to determine whether surgery is needed and a timeline for return.
ESPN

'Gaga' Slonina excels as Chicago Fire holds Columbus Crew 0-0

Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina made nine saves for his 12th shutout of the season as the Chicago Fire tied the host Columbus Crew 0-0 on Saturday. The Crew (9-6-13, 40 points) have four wins and a tie in the past five games although they were blanked for the 10th time. -...
ESPN

Youngstown St. beats Duquesne behind McLaughlin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio --  Jaleel McLaughlin scored three times and ran for 203 yards on 20 carries and Youngstown State held control most of the way in a 31-14 win against Duquesne in the season opener for the Penguins on Saturday. It was Penguins 38th straight home win against teams...
