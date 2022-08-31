Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace will not drive the #23 Toyota
Bubba Wallace will not compete behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #23 Toyota during the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series postseason. 23XI Racing have decided to move Bubba Wallace, the full-time driver of the #23 Toyota, to the #45 Toyota for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Kurt Busch, the...
NASCAR: Possible Kevin Harvick replacement emerging for 2024?
Kevin Harvick hinted at retiring from NASCAR last year, and his contract is set to run out in 2023. Could his replacement be a familiar face?. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is still thriving in his NASCAR Cup Series career, recently picking up back-to-back wins at Michigan International Speedway and Richmond Raceway.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Tonight
Welcome back, Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary NASCAR driver was back behind the wheel on Wednesday night, racing in a late model stock car race at North Wilkesboro. Dale Jr. finished in third place, getting a huge response from the crowd. "Earnhardt Jr. made his first start in a late...
NASCAR: Kaulig Racing set date for 2023 driver announcement
Kaulig Racing have confirmed that they are slated to make a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Wednesday, October 5. Kaulig Racing are one of very few teams without anything announced regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup. But that is set to change next month. On Friday afternoon,...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Parenting Photo Is Going Viral Today
On Thursday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in his first late model stock car race since 1997. He finished in third place at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Earnhardt was emotional in his post-race interview, saying, "When I was standing here before the race started, I almost wanted to cry." Roughly 12...
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation
The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
Denny Hamlin’s Decision Signals a New Concern for Joe Gibbs Racing and NASCAR
Denny Hamlin heads to the demanding Darlington track for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs one week after the hardest crash he can recall. The post Denny Hamlin’s Decision Signals a New Concern for Joe Gibbs Racing and NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Darlington Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Darlington, South Carolina. The famed 1.366-mile oval of Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Darlington qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
NASCAR: New driver named for 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota
Ty Gibbs will no longer be behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota during the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series postseason. Since Kurt Busch was sidelined with concussion-like symptoms following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway back in July, Ty Gibbs has filled in for him behind the wheel of the #45 Toyota in six consecutive NASCAR Cup Series races.
NHRA: Heading into U.S. Nationals, Brittany is a 'Force' to be reckoned with
The second-youngest daughter of drag racing icon John Force has had an outstanding year, but there's still more work to be done
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway Sold Out
Just ahead of the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Darlington Raceway has announced the Southern 500 is SOLD OUT! How about that? This season has been hit-and-miss with crowd sizes at times. It really all depends on where the race is held. However, you knew that Darlington was going to bring a big crowd. South Carolina has a lot of great race fans and is ready for some postseason action.
NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Weighing Multiple Contract Options: ‘Time is a-Ticking’
“Time is a-ticking,” on Kyle Busch and the decision that’s hanging over him with every passing day. And that is simply which team the 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion will call home in 2023 and beyond. As has been the case during every media session this season, Kyle Busch was asked Thursday at Darlington Raceway if he had an update on his ongoing contract negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He revealed he was hoping to have a resolution on it the day prior, which did not happen.
Examining NASCAR’s murky future at Texas Motor Speedway
Texas Motor Speedway's future is in question while NASCAR and IndyCar push for a change to happen. What is next for the venue and what track change could occur?
FOX Sports
Kyle Busch still searching for 2023 Cup Series ride as NASCAR playoffs begin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch seems to think he might soon have a home for 2023. If anything has come from his uncertain future, it’s that he has been living with an unsettled gut the past few months, with the NASCAR playoffs set to begin. "The stress of...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch Decision
An injury is set to keep 23XI Racing's Kurt Busch out of the No. 45 car until further notice, with teammate Bubba Wallace taking the wheel instead. But what will the team do if Busch is able to return this season?. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, 23XI team operator...
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Darlington Raceway Drivers for DraftKings
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are here, kicking off at Darlington Raceway. Let Joy Tomlinson of Frontstretch.com get your daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings lineups ready for the Cook Out Southern 500, airing Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network. Last time out at Darlington, tempers flared and mayhem ensued...
NASCAR: 2022 Darlington playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff-opening Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled to open up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and qualifying for the race is scheduled to take place this afternoon.
NASCAR: Chase Elliott, Field of 16 Preview the Cup Series Playoffs Ahead of Southern 500
We are so close to getting the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs started. Chase Elliott and the rest of the field of 16 are previewing the Southern 500. This is one of the most exciting times in the NASCAR season. Getting things started in the postseason with The Lady in Black is the perfect way to do it.
Outsider.com
