“Time is a-ticking,” on Kyle Busch and the decision that’s hanging over him with every passing day. And that is simply which team the 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion will call home in 2023 and beyond. As has been the case during every media session this season, Kyle Busch was asked Thursday at Darlington Raceway if he had an update on his ongoing contract negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He revealed he was hoping to have a resolution on it the day prior, which did not happen.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO