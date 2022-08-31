ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace will not drive the #23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace will not compete behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #23 Toyota during the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series postseason. 23XI Racing have decided to move Bubba Wallace, the full-time driver of the #23 Toyota, to the #45 Toyota for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Kurt Busch, the...
NASCAR: Possible Kevin Harvick replacement emerging for 2024?

Kevin Harvick hinted at retiring from NASCAR last year, and his contract is set to run out in 2023. Could his replacement be a familiar face?. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is still thriving in his NASCAR Cup Series career, recently picking up back-to-back wins at Michigan International Speedway and Richmond Raceway.
FanSided

NASCAR: Kaulig Racing set date for 2023 driver announcement

Kaulig Racing have confirmed that they are slated to make a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Wednesday, October 5. Kaulig Racing are one of very few teams without anything announced regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup. But that is set to change next month. On Friday afternoon,...
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Parenting Photo Is Going Viral Today

On Thursday night, Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in his first late model stock car race since 1997. He finished in third place at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Earnhardt was emotional in his post-race interview, saying, "When I was standing here before the race started, I almost wanted to cry." Roughly 12...
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation

The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
Racing News

Darlington Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Darlington, South Carolina. The famed 1.366-mile oval of Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Darlington qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
FanSided

NASCAR: New driver named for 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota

Ty Gibbs will no longer be behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s #45 Toyota during the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series postseason. Since Kurt Busch was sidelined with concussion-like symptoms following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway back in July, Ty Gibbs has filled in for him behind the wheel of the #45 Toyota in six consecutive NASCAR Cup Series races.
Outsider.com

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway Sold Out

Just ahead of the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Darlington Raceway has announced the Southern 500 is SOLD OUT! How about that? This season has been hit-and-miss with crowd sizes at times. It really all depends on where the race is held. However, you knew that Darlington was going to bring a big crowd. South Carolina has a lot of great race fans and is ready for some postseason action.
Outsider.com

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Weighing Multiple Contract Options: ‘Time is a-Ticking’

“Time is a-ticking,” on Kyle Busch and the decision that’s hanging over him with every passing day. And that is simply which team the 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion will call home in 2023 and beyond. As has been the case during every media session this season, Kyle Busch was asked Thursday at Darlington Raceway if he had an update on his ongoing contract negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He revealed he was hoping to have a resolution on it the day prior, which did not happen.
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Darlington Raceway Drivers for DraftKings

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are here, kicking off at Darlington Raceway. Let Joy Tomlinson of Frontstretch.com get your daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings lineups ready for the Cook Out Southern 500, airing Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network. Last time out at Darlington, tempers flared and mayhem ensued...
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Darlington playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff-opening Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled to open up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and qualifying for the race is scheduled to take place this afternoon.
