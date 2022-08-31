‘The Show’ Episode 15: Steve Cohen Opens Up on Mets season

Getty Images

The Mets and Dodgers are the favorites in the National League…and get a bit of a potential NLCS preview this week at Citi Field. The Dodgers took Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night. Jacob deGrom takes the mound for Game 2 in Queens on Wednesday. With both teams atop the NL, what better time to chat with the owner of the Mets.

Steve Cohen is this week’s guest on “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. Cohen hit on several topics, from retiring Willie Mays No. 24 to deGrom’s future to the team’s other free agents and so much more.

METS-DODGERS SERIES: The Dodgers are amazing. Can the Mets take them down in October? Dodgers are the heavy favorite. Who are the MVPs on each side?

TIMELINE: Is the Mets timeline still 3-5 years for a championship? Likes to set high goals and try and achieve them.

Is the Mets timeline still 3-5 years for a championship? Likes to set high goals and try and achieve them. CITI FIELD FAN EXPERIENCE: Is improving the fan experience something you’re trying to do? Always trying new ideas to make it a good experience. Fans enjoying going to games this season.

Is improving the fan experience something you’re trying to do? Always trying new ideas to make it a good experience. Fans enjoying going to games this season. YANKEES: Doesn’t need to kick their butt. We are going to do our thing and they will do theirs. There’s room for both teams in this city. Don’t worry about the Yankees. Don’t think about them.

Doesn’t need to kick their butt. We are going to do our thing and they will do theirs. There’s room for both teams in this city. Don’t worry about the Yankees. Don’t think about them. PAYROLL/FREE AGENTS: How will they manage the payroll with so many impending free agents?

How will they manage the payroll with so many impending free agents? DEGROM/DIAZ: Had Edwin Diaz over for dinner a few weeks ago. Had Jacob deGrom over for dinner last year. They will do all they can to try and bring deGrom back. Would love to have Diaz back.

Had Edwin Diaz over for dinner a few weeks ago. Had Jacob deGrom over for dinner last year. They will do all they can to try and bring deGrom back. Would love to have Diaz back. OWNER PUSHBACK: Is he getting any pushback from other MLB owners?

Is he getting any pushback from other MLB owners? FRONT OFFICE: Billy Eppler has done a great job. Sandy Alderson will continue to be a part of helping him and this team.

Billy Eppler has done a great job. Sandy Alderson will continue to be a part of helping him and this team. RETIRING MAYS: Was his decision to retire Willie Mays No. 24.