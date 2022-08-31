Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold not returning to ‘DWTS’ Season 31 as pros

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold will not be competing as pros in the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Burgess, who gave birth to son Zane on June 28, was the first one to open up about her decision via Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it,” Burgess, 37, began. “I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right … I have made the really hard decision to not to do the season this year of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ There has been a list that was released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be.”

Burgess clarified, however, that she will still “be there in some capacity,” telling fans, “We’re still talking about that.”

The dancer noted that while her body is “at 100 percent capacity” and “fit, strong and so ready to dance” just two months after giving birth , the time commitment is what held her back from jumping back onto the dance floor.

“I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zane,” she explained.

“I just am so in love with being a mom,” the dancer gushed via her Instagram Stories. sharnaburgess/Instagram

“I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama. And not only that, I just am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to ‘Dancing’ … I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back [with].”

She continued, “I’ve been waiting for this for so long, so I am staying in that moment and I’m going to live and love every single bit of it. But it does not mean that I won’t be around … so you will see me, but it will just be in a different way.”

Burgess welcomed her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green — with whom she competed on last season of “DWTS” — in late June. Green, 49, also shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox , and Kassius, 20, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

Arnold followed soon after, sharing her own news on social media with a picture of her, husband Samuel Lightner Cusick and their daughter, Sage, 1.

The 28-year-old mom — who called stepping down one of the “hardest decisions” she’s had to make — wrote on Instagram , “DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!! This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me.”

She continued, “You all know that family is the most important thing to me and doing what is best for my daughter is always going to be at the top of my list! As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah.”

The mother of one — who married her high school sweetheart in 2015 — went on to say the couple “exhausted every option” to try to make things work, but ultimately decided it’s best for her to stay in Utah as they try to expand their family.

“All this being said it’s so important to me that you understand none of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change and it also doesn’t mean that this is the end for me and DWTS.”

She concluded the post by saying she is at “peace” with her decision and can’t wait to watch her friends and former castmates compete in the upcoming season.

Arnold has been on the show since she was 18 years old. ABC via Getty Images

The choreographer — who welcomed her daughter in 2020 — first joined the ABC dance competition series when she was only 18 back in 2013. She’s taken home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy one time during her decade-long career on the show.

The “DWTS” alum has been open about her struggles to get pregnant a second time.

Earlier this month, the mother of one sobbed with her daughter after finding out she had a false positive pregnancy test . In a video posted to Tik Tok, Arnold showed herself initially celebrating a positive pregnancy test before the video cut to a clip of the dancer crying after getting her period.

The full list of “DWTS” pros and their celebrity partners will be revealed early next month on “Good Morning America” ahead of Season 31, which premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+.