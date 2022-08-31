ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper Rush named Dallas Cowboys No. 2 QB

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Wednesday that Cooper Rush will back up starting quarterback Dak Prescott to begin the season, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday.

Rush was in a training camp battle with Will Grier, but the veteran was able to win the job, thanks in large part to his experience and knowledge of the offensive system.

He was also able to help guide the Cowboys to a critical regular season win against the Minnesota Vikings with Dak Prescott out with an injury.

In his career with the Cowboys, Rush has completed 31 of 50 passes for 424 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

While Rush is currently assigned to the practice squad, along With No. 3 quarterback Will Grier, he is likely to be called up to the full time roster in the week leading up to the season opener.

