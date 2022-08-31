Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas request public assistance
TEXAS — Beaumont Police and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help investigating the death of Kevin Womack. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 12:23pm, Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.
kjas.com
Tyler County Jail records show former local cop John Dees arrested
Tyler County Jail records show that 46-year-old Johnathan Broussard Dees, a former law enforcement officer in both Jasper and Jefferson Counties, was arrested within the last few days in Tyler County. Jail records there show that he was charged with Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, and his bond was set at $75,000.00.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Suspected individuals identified over assault and robbery in Seguin
PORT ARTHUR — UPDATE: Police have identified all 5 of the suspects in an assault and robbery investigation. This comes after a stolen vehicle was recovered in Port Arthur. The assault and robbery took place at the Seguin Walmart parking lot. Seguin Police tell us:. At approximately 8:46pm on...
fox4beaumont.com
DEVELOPING: Beaumont Police asking for help in identifying homicide victim
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police investigators say they need your help identifying a homicide victim found in a ditch on at about 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Tyler Street in the north end of town. The Hispanic man had no identification. Detectives are releasing pictures of some...
fox4beaumont.com
Buna man steals his own truck from dealership, gets arrested
TEXAS — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got a report Friday, September 2, from Weaver Motors Inc. of Kirbyville that a car was missing from their property. The missing vehicle had been serviced recently, but the bill had not yet been paid. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle's driver,...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police release name of suspect in fatal Monday shooting
At approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4649 Alamosa St. Arriving officers discovered a female victim had been mortally wounded from the shooting. During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and detectives, developed a suspect identified as Alejo Mendoza Chavez.
Murder warrant issued for suspected gunman after overnight shooting leaves 1 woman dead in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a suspected gunman Police say killed a woman early Monday in Port Arthur. On Monday at around 1:36 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at 4600 block of Alamosa Street. When they got there, police found a woman dead, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Woman Found Shot to Death on Roadside
At approximately 8:29 am Sunday morning, the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher received a 911 call from a motorist who reported a woman lying on the side of CR 3550 near CR 5708 on the north end of the county. Patrol Deputy Chris Martinez responded to the scene and he said he found an unidentified Hispanic female unresponsive and deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Port Arthur News
POLICE: 12-year-old killed in tragic ATV crash in Vidor
VIDOR — Excessive speed was cited in a tragic and deadly ATV crash Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was alerted to an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
fox4beaumont.com
Vidor police chief releases name of 12-year-old killed in ATV crash
VIDOR — Vidor Police are releasing the name of a child who died following an ATV crash. Chief Rod Carroll identifies the girl as Kaylee Woodward, 12, of Vidor. "The Vidor Police Department wishes to express its sympathy and condolences to the family," said Chief Carroll in a news release.
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING: 80 year sentence for Amanda Guidry in death of young daughter
HARDIN COUNTY — A jury has decided on an 80 year sentence for Amanda Guidry after convicting her of Injury to a Child in the 2011 death of her 4-year-old daughter, Breonna Loftin. The jury in Judge Steven Thomas' courtroom began deliberating her punishment at about 3 in the afternoon Tuesday and returned with the decision shortly after 9 p.m. She faced up to life in prison.
Investigators identify body found alongside Liberty County road as 16-year-old girl, murder investigation underway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have identified a body that was found alongside a road in Liberty County as that of a 16-year-old girl. The teenager had been shot to death, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. While the victim's identity is known, investigators are not releasing...
16-year-old found shot to death on roadside in north Liberty County, deputies say
Authorities said they have identified the victim but will not be releasing her name due to her age, but her family has been notified.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police searching for shooter after woman found dead Monday
A female is dead, and Port Arthur Police are searching for a suspect Monday following a fatal shooting before daybreak. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was discovered in a vehicle after someone contacted the police station concerning the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday. “We are...
fox4beaumont.com
Shrimp boat caught fire in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Around 3pm behind Port Arthur City Hall a shrimp boat caught fire. KFDM reporter Mello Styles spoke with the owner of the boat. He informed KFDM that they were welding when the nets caught fire. Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire was...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE
A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on multiple drug charges and was paroled in...
nbc16.com
Woman, 65, charged with setting her home on fire to collect $500K insurance
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KFDM) — A woman has been accused of setting a fire to burn down her house for insurance money, according to authorities. The Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted 65-year-old Patricia Fairman for first-degree arson. Investigators said there were multiple fires during a two-day period in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLUM GROVE HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS A 16-YEAR-OLD
Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have identified the female shooting victim in this case to be a 16-year-old juvenile, therefore the name will not be released. Her family has been notified and the investigation continues to locate the person or persons responsible. Once again, Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to this murder case to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Any caller to the Crime Stopper organization who provides a “tip” leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible may receive a cash reward and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous.
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police still searching for elderly man; Have you seen Isaac Morris?
Beaumont police are still searching for a missing elderly man and asking for the public's help. Police was recently notified that 80-year-old Isaac Morris was supposed to be living with a great in Beaumont. A family member told police that they hadn't seen Morris in over a year. Police say...
