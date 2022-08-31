HARDIN COUNTY — A jury has decided on an 80 year sentence for Amanda Guidry after convicting her of Injury to a Child in the 2011 death of her 4-year-old daughter, Breonna Loftin. The jury in Judge Steven Thomas' courtroom began deliberating her punishment at about 3 in the afternoon Tuesday and returned with the decision shortly after 9 p.m. She faced up to life in prison.

