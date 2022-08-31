Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas request public assistance
TEXAS — Beaumont Police and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help investigating the death of Kevin Womack. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 12:23pm, Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.
kjas.com
Tyler County Jail records show former local cop John Dees arrested
Tyler County Jail records show that 46-year-old Johnathan Broussard Dees, a former law enforcement officer in both Jasper and Jefferson Counties, was arrested within the last few days in Tyler County. Jail records there show that he was charged with Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, and his bond was set at $75,000.00.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Suspected individuals identified over assault and robbery in Seguin
PORT ARTHUR — UPDATE: Police have identified all 5 of the suspects in an assault and robbery investigation. This comes after a stolen vehicle was recovered in Port Arthur. The assault and robbery took place at the Seguin Walmart parking lot. Seguin Police tell us:. At approximately 8:46pm on...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Beaumont Police asking for help in identifying homicide victim
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police investigators say they need your help identifying a homicide victim found in a ditch on at about 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Tyler Street in the north end of town. The Hispanic man had no identification. Detectives are releasing pictures of some...
KFDM-TV
Remembering BPD Ofc. Conrad Gernale 20 years after his death
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department and many in the community are remembering Ofc. Conrad Gernale, 20 years after his line of duty death. A suspect in a family violence assault drove into Ofc. Gernale on September 6, 2002, as the officer was walking to an ambulance on Beatrice Street in north Beaumont where paramedics were treating one of the assault victims.
KFDM-TV
Buna man steals his own truck from dealership, gets arrested
TEXAS — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got a report Friday, September 2, from Weaver Motors Inc. of Kirbyville that a car was missing from their property. The missing vehicle had been serviced recently, but the bill had not yet been paid. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle's driver,...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police release name of suspect in fatal Monday shooting
At approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4649 Alamosa St. Arriving officers discovered a female victim had been mortally wounded from the shooting. During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and detectives, developed a suspect identified as Alejo Mendoza Chavez.
Murder warrant issued for suspected gunman after overnight shooting leaves 1 woman dead in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a suspected gunman Police say killed a woman early Monday in Port Arthur. On Monday at around 1:36 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at 4600 block of Alamosa Street. When they got there, police found a woman dead, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Orange Leader
Police release pictures of man’s tattoos to help identify homicide victim
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim located in the 2100 block of Tyler Street. On Monday at 9:46 pm, officers responded to the 2100 block of Tyler in reference to a man found in a ditch. Officers located...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Woman Found Shot to Death on Roadside
At approximately 8:29 am Sunday morning, the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher received a 911 call from a motorist who reported a woman lying on the side of CR 3550 near CR 5708 on the north end of the county. Patrol Deputy Chris Martinez responded to the scene and he said he found an unidentified Hispanic female unresponsive and deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Port Arthur News
POLICE: 12-year-old killed in tragic ATV crash in Vidor
VIDOR — Excessive speed was cited in a tragic and deadly ATV crash Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was alerted to an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
KFDM-TV
Vidor police chief releases name of 12-year-old killed in ATV crash
VIDOR — Vidor Police are releasing the name of a child who died following an ATV crash. Chief Rod Carroll identifies the girl as Kaylee Woodward, 12, of Vidor. "The Vidor Police Department wishes to express its sympathy and condolences to the family," said Chief Carroll in a news release.
12-year-old dies after single-vehicle ATV accident in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle ATV accident that claimed the life of a child. The deadly accident happened on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Dispatch received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an accident involving a single-vehicle ATV near the intersection of South Lakeside Street and Springdale Street, according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: 80 year sentence for Amanda Guidry in death of young daughter
HARDIN COUNTY — A jury has decided on an 80 year sentence for Amanda Guidry after convicting her of Injury to a Child in the 2011 death of her 4-year-old daughter, Breonna Loftin. The jury in Judge Steven Thomas' courtroom began deliberating her punishment at about 3 in the afternoon Tuesday and returned with the decision shortly after 9 p.m. She faced up to life in prison.
Orange County Sheriff's sergeant spearheading community-wide effort to revamp Bridge City memorial site
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A memorial site in Bridge City, that honors those who lost their lives for our freedoms, is getting a much-needed makeover thanks to an Orange County Sheriff's sergeant. The memorial site is next to a busy street in Bridge City. In it are statues that...
KFDM-TV
Family of young murder victim sets up GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses
PORT ARTHUR — The family of a young murder victim in Port Arthur has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. Alondra Navarro Trejo, 22, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Port Arthur. Police have a murder warrant for the arrest of Alejo Mendoza...
bluebonnetnews.com
Man killed in Saturday night crash near Plum Grove
A single-vehicle crash Saturday night on CR 5102 outside of Plum Grove claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and left another man in critical condition. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Texas DPS office in Liberty, the two men were traveling west on CR 5102 when their vehicle – a 2005 Nissan Frontier, left the roadway to the north and struck a culvert.
Investigators identify body found alongside Liberty County road as 16-year-old girl, murder investigation underway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have identified a body that was found alongside a road in Liberty County as that of a 16-year-old girl. The teenager had been shot to death, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. While the victim's identity is known, investigators are not releasing...
kogt.com
ATV Accident Claims Life
On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was advised of an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of S. Lakeside and Springdale. The vehicle was being operated by a 12-year-old female with 3 passengers. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speed causing it to leave the roadway.
KFDM-TV
Shrimp boat caught fire in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Around 3pm behind Port Arthur City Hall a shrimp boat caught fire. KFDM reporter Mello Styles spoke with the owner of the boat. He informed KFDM that they were welding when the nets caught fire. Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire was...
