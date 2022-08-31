ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

KFDM-TV

Beaumont PD and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas request public assistance

TEXAS — Beaumont Police and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help investigating the death of Kevin Womack. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 12:23pm, Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Tyler County Jail records show former local cop John Dees arrested

Tyler County Jail records show that 46-year-old Johnathan Broussard Dees, a former law enforcement officer in both Jasper and Jefferson Counties, was arrested within the last few days in Tyler County. Jail records there show that he was charged with Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, and his bond was set at $75,000.00.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Orange, TX
City
Beaumont, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Nederland, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Orange, TX
Crime & Safety
Nederland, TX
Crime & Safety
KFDM-TV

Remembering BPD Ofc. Conrad Gernale 20 years after his death

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department and many in the community are remembering Ofc. Conrad Gernale, 20 years after his line of duty death. A suspect in a family violence assault drove into Ofc. Gernale on September 6, 2002, as the officer was walking to an ambulance on Beatrice Street in north Beaumont where paramedics were treating one of the assault victims.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Buna man steals his own truck from dealership, gets arrested

TEXAS — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got a report Friday, September 2, from Weaver Motors Inc. of Kirbyville that a car was missing from their property. The missing vehicle had been serviced recently, but the bill had not yet been paid. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle's driver,...
BUNA, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police release name of suspect in fatal Monday shooting

At approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4649 Alamosa St. Arriving officers discovered a female victim had been mortally wounded from the shooting. During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and detectives, developed a suspect identified as Alejo Mendoza Chavez.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Murder warrant issued for suspected gunman after overnight shooting leaves 1 woman dead in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a suspected gunman Police say killed a woman early Monday in Port Arthur. On Monday at around 1:36 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at 4600 block of Alamosa Street. When they got there, police found a woman dead, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas#Heroin#Possession Of Narcotics
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Woman Found Shot to Death on Roadside

At approximately 8:29 am Sunday morning, the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher received a 911 call from a motorist who reported a woman lying on the side of CR 3550 near CR 5708 on the north end of the county. Patrol Deputy Chris Martinez responded to the scene and he said he found an unidentified Hispanic female unresponsive and deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

POLICE: 12-year-old killed in tragic ATV crash in Vidor

VIDOR — Excessive speed was cited in a tragic and deadly ATV crash Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was alerted to an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Vidor police chief releases name of 12-year-old killed in ATV crash

VIDOR — Vidor Police are releasing the name of a child who died following an ATV crash. Chief Rod Carroll identifies the girl as Kaylee Woodward, 12, of Vidor. "The Vidor Police Department wishes to express its sympathy and condolences to the family," said Chief Carroll in a news release.
VIDOR, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
12NewsNow

12-year-old dies after single-vehicle ATV accident in Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle ATV accident that claimed the life of a child. The deadly accident happened on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Dispatch received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an accident involving a single-vehicle ATV near the intersection of South Lakeside Street and Springdale Street, according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

BREAKING: 80 year sentence for Amanda Guidry in death of young daughter

HARDIN COUNTY — A jury has decided on an 80 year sentence for Amanda Guidry after convicting her of Injury to a Child in the 2011 death of her 4-year-old daughter, Breonna Loftin. The jury in Judge Steven Thomas' courtroom began deliberating her punishment at about 3 in the afternoon Tuesday and returned with the decision shortly after 9 p.m. She faced up to life in prison.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Man killed in Saturday night crash near Plum Grove

A single-vehicle crash Saturday night on CR 5102 outside of Plum Grove claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and left another man in critical condition. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Texas DPS office in Liberty, the two men were traveling west on CR 5102 when their vehicle – a 2005 Nissan Frontier, left the roadway to the north and struck a culvert.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

ATV Accident Claims Life

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was advised of an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of S. Lakeside and Springdale. The vehicle was being operated by a 12-year-old female with 3 passengers. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speed causing it to leave the roadway.
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Shrimp boat caught fire in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — Around 3pm behind Port Arthur City Hall a shrimp boat caught fire. KFDM reporter Mello Styles spoke with the owner of the boat. He informed KFDM that they were welding when the nets caught fire. Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

