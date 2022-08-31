Stunning Tuscan-style mansion in Louisiana will take your breath away. Take a peek

A jaw-dropping Tuscan-style mansion usually reserved for the Southwestern United States has landed on the real estate market in Shreveport, Louisiana, for $3.85 million .

It’s the most expensive estate in the city , according to Shreveport Times.

“A custom masterpiece with first class craftsmanship and detail and beautifully situated on approximately 3.00 acres on Shreveport’s premier Railsback Road,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

With three bedrooms and 4.5-plus bathrooms, photos of the 10,445-square-foot “masterpiece” mansion reveal its picturesque stone walls and floors, arched doorways and high ceilings.

Other features include:

Ceiling beams “from reclaimed cypress”

Chef’s kitchen

Chandeliers

Bar

Primary bedroom “cathedral ceiling”

“Santa Barbara tile roof”

Four fireplaces

Covered outdoor area

Pool

Outdoor fireplace

Grill

The mansion built in 2010 also features a six-car garage.

Shreveport is about 188 miles southeast of Dallas, Texas.

