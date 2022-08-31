ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunning Tuscan-style mansion in Louisiana will take your breath away. Take a peek

By TJ Macias
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

A jaw-dropping Tuscan-style mansion usually reserved for the Southwestern United States has landed on the real estate market in Shreveport, Louisiana, for $3.85 million .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crZFd_0hd6A6mH00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

It’s the most expensive estate in the city , according to Shreveport Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PaVkt_0hd6A6mH00
Office Screen grab from Realtor

“A custom masterpiece with first class craftsmanship and detail and beautifully situated on approximately 3.00 acres on Shreveport’s premier Railsback Road,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgIKq_0hd6A6mH00
Family room Screen grab from Realtor

With three bedrooms and 4.5-plus bathrooms, photos of the 10,445-square-foot “masterpiece” mansion reveal its picturesque stone walls and floors, arched doorways and high ceilings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqpLW_0hd6A6mH00
Bar area Screen grab from Realtor

Other features include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HpJb_0hd6A6mH00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

  • Ceiling beams “from reclaimed cypress”

  • Chef’s kitchen

  • Chandeliers

  • Bar

  • Primary bedroom “cathedral ceiling”

  • “Santa Barbara tile roof”

  • Four fireplaces

  • Covered outdoor area

  • Pool

  • Outdoor fireplace

  • Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MrVJ_0hd6A6mH00
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

The mansion built in 2010 also features a six-car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zga7N_0hd6A6mH00
Backyard Screen grab from Realtor

Shreveport is about 188 miles southeast of Dallas, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPWF5_0hd6A6mH00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

Comments / 0

 

