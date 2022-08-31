ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Hazel✌
3d ago

National Drug Overdose Awareness Day??? ok...don't do drugs. you'll wind up dead. fentanal and animal tranquilizers are definitely making that decision of who dies slowly or quickly. just don't pick up in the first place. drugs are for pain. not a mood elevator....be smart, not dead. you don't come out unscathed.

FOX 61

New Haven Police union claims their cops are overworked

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven Police officer was on the job for only six weeks after graduating from the academy, when he resigned on Wednesday. The New Haven Police Union suggests he was being overworked,. The New Haven Police Department is presently staffed with roughly 80 fewer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Loung on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fire complaint. Officials on scene say they found a male inside the bar with a...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw out...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Dateline Episode Sheds Light on Jennifer Dulos Case

The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos continues to capture the nation's attention. NBC Connecticut's own Shannon Miller appeared on Dateline Friday at 10 p.m. to go over the case. But more than three years later, why has there been no trial? There's a few reasons for the delays - the biggest...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

New Canaan Mom Accused Of Leaving Child Home Alone

A Fairfield County mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her 8-year-old home alone after the child cut their head and was bleeding. Christina Vitale, age 45, of New Canaan turned herself in to police on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of risk of injury to a child for the incident which took place on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
NEW CANAAN, CT
FireRescue1

2 Conn. firefighters assaulted by overdose patient on call

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Two Willimantic firefighters were treated at Windham Community Memorial Hospital after an overdose patient assaulted them Friday evening. According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, the incident was reported at 6: 08 p. m. and occurred at the intersection of Pearl and Spring streets. He said...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash

DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

