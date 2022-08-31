Read full article on original website
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Fighting game in detention center causes young boy to lose his life
On Aug. 16, a former juvenile correctional officer in South Georgia was arrested after a boy in custody died during a “fight game” that he arranged. Thomas Lee Hicks is facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violating his oath. Hicks is booked into Ware County Jail without bond.
School bus driver stalked 8-year-old boy, put GPS trackers on parents’ cars, feds say
The bus driver admitted to threatening the New Hampshire boy and visiting his home several times at night, prosecutors say.
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Iowa man accused of murdering woman, placing her head on a stick in a park
An Iowa man was arrested for first-degree murder for allegedly killing a woman in April 2021 then placing her head on a stick in a park. Nathan James Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody on Friday in relation to the death of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury. Detectives alleged that he...
Intoxicated man kills neighbor while shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities say
A woman looking out the kitchen window of her South Carolina home was killed by an intoxicated neighbor shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities said. Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, heard several gunshots about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was hit in the chest by a bullet when she went to a window of her Gaffney home to see what was happening, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a statement.
Chuck E. Cheese Children's Party Ends in Parents Brawling, Three Arrests
The chaos broke out after two 12-year-olds started to fight and parents got involved, according to a mother at the party.
Three Relatives Charged In Death Of Teen Girl With Cerebral Palsy Allegedly Subjected To ‘Deplorable Conditions’
The older brother of a 14-year-old girl living with severe cerebral palsy is the third relative charged with the teen’s murder. Parents David and Bobby Jo Baynard, 53 and 42, had already been slapped with dozens of charges following the death of their daughter, Heather Baynard, in April, per jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com. On Monday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced additional charges against the married couple and further charged their son, Edward Baynard, 20, in connection with Heather’s death, attaching charging documents with their release.
Parkland shooter once went on ‘killing spree’ of all the toads in the neighbourhood, court hears
Nikolas Cruz once went on a “killing spree” of all the toads in the neighbourhood after his family dog died, according to courtroom testimony from his former neighbour.Paul Gold, who lived next door to the Cruz family from 2008 to 2011, testified on Wednesday that he recalled a time when one of the Cruz family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad.In response, Mr Gold said Cruz “went on a killing spree”.“He tried to kill every toad in the neighbourhood,” he said.Mr Gold lived next door to the Cruz family in Parkland from 2008 to 2011, with his...
NOPD looking for suspect in Friday shooting
New Orleans Police Department is seeking to identify and locate a suspect in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on September 2, 2022, near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Madrid Street in the Milneburg neighborhood.
