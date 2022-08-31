ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cinch Roping Fiesta is gearing up

By Dusty Ellis
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association is gearing up for its 69th-anniversary Cinch Roping Fiesta.

Tickets for the Cinch Roping Fiesta are only available at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Office located at 200 West 43rd Street or on the website, sanangelorodeo.com .

Tickets will be available on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. and will be sold as a General Admission Weekend Pass. Individual tickets will be redeemable for both Saturday and Sunday’s events, the concert included. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate on Saturday. Sunday’s gate walk-up is $15 without a prior ticket purchased.

Schedule of events
Saturday, October 29-1:00 PM– Invitational Calf Roping & Match Roping. Concert immediately following, featuring William Beckman with Cameron Wrinkle.

Sunday, October 30- 12:00 PM –Invitational Steer Roping & Double Mugging. Sunday’s event starts 1 hour earlier.

All roping events in the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena are free admission.

