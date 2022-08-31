Read full article on original website
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection. The inspector marked 12 critical violations that could potentially cause food-borne illness during the inspection.
Truck hits electric pole in Knoxville causing 300 to lose power temporarily
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several hundred homes and businesses near Northshore Drive at Kensington Drive were without power for a few hours Friday after a wreck took out a power pole. Knoxville Utilities Board shared on Twitter that a truck hit an electric pole on Northshore Dr. Friday morning. The agency currently is working to […]
Knoxville firefighters help deliver a baby for second time in a week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department responds to more than just fires, every now and then they help new life enter the world. On Friday, KFD shared that some of their firefighters helped a mom deliver after she went into labor two months early. “We got to do it again! This little guy […]
Oak Ridge lab seeks paid volunteers for biometric research
Get paid to be part of the counterterrorism effort at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
Young-Williams Animal Center receives 20 more beagles for adoption
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee facility accepted more beagles on Thursday after receiving several from a mass-breeding facility in early August. Young-Williams Animal Center accepted an additional 20 beagles and has taken in 40 beagles since August. The Young-Williams accepted the first group of 20 beagles into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations.
Two teenagers injured after accident on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two girls are injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake. A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman says a 16 and 17-year-old were airlifted to UT Medical Center after the two girls were ran over by another boat near point 8 on Douglas Lake. The...
Farragut nursing home lost certification, residents to be removed
A Farragut nursing home has lost its certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) meaning residents will have to find a new home.
Knoxville running coach urges caution after possible abduction in Memphis
After a school teacher in Memphis went missing in a possible abduction while jogging, runners in Knoxville are sharing advice on how to be safe while exercising outdoors.
Alcoa student cited after ‘prank phone call’ threat
A female student of Alcoa school has been cited following a prank phone call threat was made on Tuesday, according to the Alcoa Police Department.
Knoxville Broadway Viaduct now open for drivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After three years of construction, the multimillion-dollar Broadway Viaduct is open to vehicular traffic, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mark Nagi. Nagi confirmed that the bridge opened around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The new bridge is for pedestrians and cyclists as well as...
Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
UT Gameday fashion for all ages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
‘Drugs don’t love you at all’: People on the road to recovery in Knoxville
Drug overdoses continue to be a big concern for many in Knoxville.
Labor Day weekend balloon festival takes flight in Vonore
The nonprofit event is a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe County.
3 dead after truck overturns in Tellico Plains
Three people are dead following a crash on August 31 in Monroe County.
Search for Knoxville man last seen in March ongoing
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help from the public as investigators search for a man who has been missing since late March.
Cirrus Aircraft employee killed in Texas plane crash after leaving McGhee Tyson
One person is dead following a plane crash near Houston, Texas Thursday night.The plane took off from McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville before landing in Louisiana to refuel before heading to Houston. The plane is believed to have engine trouble right outside Hooks Airport in Harris County according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Knoxville shooting victim found dead in car
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was found dead inside an car Friday afternoon.
