Jacksboro, TN

Jacksboro, TN
Jacksboro, TN
WATE

Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Young-Williams Animal Center receives 20 more beagles for adoption

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee facility accepted more beagles on Thursday after receiving several from a mass-breeding facility in early August. Young-Williams Animal Center accepted an additional 20 beagles and has taken in 40 beagles since August. The Young-Williams accepted the first group of 20 beagles into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two teenagers injured after accident on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two girls are injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake. A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman says a 16 and 17-year-old were airlifted to UT Medical Center after the two girls were ran over by another boat near point 8 on Douglas Lake. The...
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Broadway Viaduct now open for drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After three years of construction, the multimillion-dollar Broadway Viaduct is open to vehicular traffic, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mark Nagi. Nagi confirmed that the bridge opened around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The new bridge is for pedestrians and cyclists as well as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

UT Gameday fashion for all ages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN

