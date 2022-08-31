Read full article on original website
Taco Gringo burglarized twice in two days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An arrest has been made after a local restaurant was burglarized twice in two days. Springfield Police say Taco Gringo on South Grand Avenue was burglarized around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. The same location was burglarized over the holiday weekend. Few details are being released at...
Shot fired outside Port Royal bar
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are investigating after at least one shot was fired outside a bar Monday morning. We're told it happened just before 1 a.m. outside Port Royal, located at 2880 N. Oakland. Police say the male suspect fired one shot in the parking lot. He...
Shooting at Unique's Bar and Grill parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police were in the parking lot of Unique's Bar & Grill on Monday morning investigating a shooting. We're told it happened a little after 1 a.m. on Labor Day. A man in his 40s was shot in the lower leg while he was in...
Police investigate Taco Gringo burglary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a recent commercial burglary. We're told staff at Taco Gringo on South Grand Avenue discovered the business had been burglarized early Monday morning. At around 7 a.m., police were called in crime scene investigators to look into the burglary at Taco...
Retired Chatham Police K9 gets new wheels
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Retired Chatham Police Department (CPD) K9 Bella got some new wheels recently. Bella gave 7 years of service to the CPD before she retired in 2017. Bella served proudly with her partner, Officer James "JR" Richards. Right now, Bella is 13 years old, but her...
Becker Library at Benedictine University vandalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Another vandalism incident took place Thursday night at Benedictine University in Springfield's Becker Library. Benedictine University in Springfield has suffered from broken windows, graffiti art, and copper thefts over the past couple of years. Property owner Tony Libri said Becker Library was tagged Thursday night.
New booster shot available in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new COVID-19 booster shot is out and health officials are urging people to get it. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health has received its first shipment of the new Pfizer booster shots. According to the Director of the Sangamon County Public Health Department...
Annual Ride to Remember 9/11 parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hall's Harley-Davidson is hosting its annual Ride to Remember 9/11 on Sunday, Sept. 11. The ride is to honor the first responders that lost their lives. Vehicles participating in the parade can begin lining up at 9 a.m. and will leave the parking lot at...
477 District 186 students excluded after missing immunization deadline
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — As of Tuesday, hundreds of District 186 students will now be barred from the classroom because they don't have updated physicals and immunizations. District officials say 477 students will be excluded from learning because they missed the deadline to submit their required immunization and physical...
Ducky Derby helps local charity
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Rubber duckies raced for a good cause on Monday at Knight's Action Park. The 6th annual Labor Day Ducky Derby launched at 11 a.m. The derby was a charity event where people purchased a duck the money went towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.
Susan G. Komen Walk for the Cure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The popular walk to help those battling breast cancer is coming back to Springfield. The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk is less than a month away.
Community comes out for 12th Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival was back in the Capital City on Saturday. More than 50 breweries and 100 different types of craft beer and cider along with over 5,000 coastal oysters were at the festival. Over 6,000 coastal oysters were flown in from...
Thousands of pounds of meat ruined after Salvation Army freezer breaks
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Food for the Salvation Army's Free Lunch program was ruined over the holiday weekend. Over the Labor Day weekend, the Salvation Army in Jacksonville's outdoor freezer building containing over 2,000 pounds of meat stopped working. Officials say they lost an estimated amount of $5,000 worth...
UIS students set an example by cleaning up
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — University of Illinois Springfield students are giving back. The students took some time between classes to help clean up the campus on Friday. It is part of their Anything Goes Fridays where students get the chance to get involved in the Springfield community and local...
$21M going towards electric vehicle manufacturing hub in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A grant for $21 million will make Decatur a manufacturing hub for component electric vehicles. On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DECO) awarded the first Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois tax incentive package to T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur. “When we passed...
Levitt AMP Springfield returning for 3 more years
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Levitt AMP Springfield isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The concert series is set to return for three more years. The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series that they have been selected as an inaugural recipient of the 2023-2025 Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards, a new, three-year matching grant to continue the free series’ momentum in cities nationwide.
Illinois wraps up Indiana recap: factors to assess game, roster rotation, play for respect
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois football returns home this weekend hosting Virginia in an afternoon match up. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. The Fighting Illini are now 1-1 (0-1) this season after a close disappointing loss at Indiana last week in the team's Big Ten opener. Head coach Bret Bielema...
