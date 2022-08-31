ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Loving Giving Local: Erie Animal Network

By Lou Baxter
 3 days ago

Everyone loves animals, and the organizations that serve them.

This week our Loving Giving Local team paid a visit to the Erie Animal Network.

The Erie Animal Network on West 26th Street is an animal shelter and so much more.

Since 2011, the organization has helped thousands of lost and found pets find their way back home. Social media plays a big role in that.

“I think this year we’ve already put up more than 50,000 posts between lost and found, strays, leads, and that sort of thing,” said Holiday Bennett, Erie Animal Network.

Erie Animal Network is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

During the pandemic, the animal network also cared for the pets of owners hospitalized during COVID-19.

“We also have a pet food bank to help reduce owner surrender and to help keep animals in their homes with their owners,” said Bennett.

The organization works with SafeNet, fostering pets of domestic abuse victims, and offers a variety of free community education classes on various pet and animal related topics.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help pay for veterinary care for these fur balls.

“This week’s Loving Giving Local is a good thing too because pets are part of our community too. For us to bring the Erie Animal Network a donation today, and to know this money is going to go for the care of these cats and other pets, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. Our pets are part of our community,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express.

There are a lot of kittens and cats here that are up for adoption at the Erie Animal Network.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help their efforts here, but they could use your help too.

With 30 cats and kittens running around, you can imagine they are always in need of cat food, litter, cleaning supplies, and cat care products.

You can learn more about this organization by visiting their website , Facebook page , or adoptable pets page.

