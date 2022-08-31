ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rose, TX

fwtx.com

8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Artist to be Featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show

Juan Velasquez is living in his passion. “I just love art. I love doing what I do,” Velasquez said. It wasn’t until two years ago that he stepped into that passion fulltime. Wowing social media with murals of Dallas sports greats and murals celebrating lives gone too soon, like Vanessa Guillen, the 20 year soldier at Fort Hood who was killed.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Weekly

Looking for a Weekend Getaway? Consider Comanche.

When you have the opportunity to stay in a 3,000-square-foot Airbnb, you say yes, especially if a student of Frank Lloyd Wright designed it. Thus began the second half of my From C to Shining C: Cleburne to Comanche summer adventure. Tranquility Hill in Comanche is a three-bedroom home on...
COMANCHE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Lightning Sets Two Local Homes Aflame

Two homes in the Fort Worth area were significantly damaged on Thursday after being struck by lightning. The Fort Worth Fire Department communicated that during the storms on September 1, two houses were set on fire when lightning ignited the structures. On the north side of town near West Bond...
FORT WORTH, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Glen Rose, TX
CBS DFW

Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
LAKE WORTH, TX
Person
Glen Rose
Dallas Observer

Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch

Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
ARLINGTON, TX
Rooted Expeditions

WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion

Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
