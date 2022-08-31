Read full article on original website
Drought in Texas reveals huge dinosaur tracks that are 113 million years oldJennifer GeerGlen Rose, TX
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue VotesTom HandyTexas State
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
fwtx.com
8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend
Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Artist to be Featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show
Juan Velasquez is living in his passion. “I just love art. I love doing what I do,” Velasquez said. It wasn’t until two years ago that he stepped into that passion fulltime. Wowing social media with murals of Dallas sports greats and murals celebrating lives gone too soon, like Vanessa Guillen, the 20 year soldier at Fort Hood who was killed.
Fort Worth Weekly
Looking for a Weekend Getaway? Consider Comanche.
When you have the opportunity to stay in a 3,000-square-foot Airbnb, you say yes, especially if a student of Frank Lloyd Wright designed it. Thus began the second half of my From C to Shining C: Cleburne to Comanche summer adventure. Tranquility Hill in Comanche is a three-bedroom home on...
dallasexpress.com
Lightning Sets Two Local Homes Aflame
Two homes in the Fort Worth area were significantly damaged on Thursday after being struck by lightning. The Fort Worth Fire Department communicated that during the storms on September 1, two houses were set on fire when lightning ignited the structures. On the north side of town near West Bond...
You Can Apply Now for the Next Texas Game Warden Cadet Class
Let's take a look into the future and flash forward to October 2023. There you are in Hamilton, Texas, getting ready to embark on a 33-week training course that will lead you toward your dream of becoming a Texas Game Warden. You could turn that dream into a reality because...
Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
Friday starts off Labor Day Weekend with very humid, rainy weather in North Texas
Welcome one, welcome all to the start of Labor Day Weekend! NWS Fort Worth says you can expect a very humid feel on Friday with continued rain and thunder chances throughout North Texas.
AOL Corp
West 7th Street construction uncovers century-old remnants of Fort Worth history
An excavator positioned in the middle of West 7th Street tears through the roadway’s concrete as cars pass by, their drivers unaware that a piece of Fort Worth history is peeking out beneath the rubble. Red bricks and traces of streetcar tracks were revealed during recent construction work on...
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
Dallas Observer
Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch
Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
Salad and Go Branches into New North Texas Territory with Seven New Stores
Salad and Go’s Texas footprint grows significantly
$3 Million Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold In Fort Worth
One lucky person is about to have a huge payout.
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
Officials: Gator grabbed by an ATM in Lake Worth
A woman visiting the drive-through ATM at a bank in Lake Worth got a big surprise this week. She called 911 when she heard a strange “hissing” sound.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion
Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
KWTX
Two Central Texas counties have lifted their burn ban after substantial rainfall over the week
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County and Bosque County are the first two in the area to lift their burn bans that went into effect back in June, this year. Bosque County lifted their ban on Monday while Bell County lifted their ban on Wednesday. Now that outdoor burning is...
Late Grapevine Colleyville school district teacher makes largest donation in Grapevine history
Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton live in Grapevine for more than 62 years and an educator with GCISD for more than 20 years, where she taught elementary school, art, physical education science and health.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
