Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
WTOK-TV
Authorities: Water plant output increases; pressure returns to most of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has made ‘significant gains’ overnight and into Saturday morning. According to a press release, the total plant output increased to 86 psi, approaching the city’s goal of 87 psi or better. “The outlook...
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing
A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?
In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi. Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022. As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of...
wcbi.com
Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.
ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
Mississippi man plants unusual fast-growing hardwoods
In late June, Eddie Baker planted some trees on his land in the Palmetto community that have folks talking. “There’s been a tremendous amount of interest in them,” said Baker, 71. “I’ve had phone calls, visits. People use the word-of-mouth grapevine. They want to know what it is.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom and son share videos of daily life with no clean water in Jackson, Mississippi
The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has been without clean water for days. Rozetta Womack has resorted to storing water in tubs so it can be boiled and safely used by her and her son.
WTOK-TV
State opens water distribution sites in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is opening water distribution supersites to help Jackson residents impacted by the water crisis. The Mississippi National Guard has deployed approximately 600 service members to work these distribution sites. Affected residents are asked to bring...
WKRG
Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
How to report dying sassafras trees in Mississippi
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service are asking Mississippians to report dying sassafras trees. Some sassafras trees are showing signs of dieback. They’re suspected of having laurel wilt, a disease caused by a fungus that’s already proven deadly to the state’s rebay trees. The fungus is carried by […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Want to reach out to our neighbors in Jackson? Here are ways to help
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will take donations of bottled water and deliver them to Jackson on Sept. 9. If you would like to donate, you can do so by dropping off water at several local agencies. Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said...
vicksburgnews.com
WATCH: Man wanted in brutal Rankin County robbery and beating captured in Vicksburg
A man wanted by Rankin County law enforcement for robbing and beating a Rankin County senior citizen was captured by an alert Vicksburg Investigator. The robbery and beating took place earlier this evening in Rankin County. The suspect, as yet unnamed, knew the victim and believed the victim carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source with Rankin, the suspect pulled up to the home of the 74-year-old man who came out to speak with him. About 30 minutes later, according to the source, the wife of the victim went out to check on her husband and found him lying on the ground severely injured.
BBC
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Mississippi murder suspect caught after statewide BOLO sent for his arrest
A Mississippi man will face capital murder charges concerning the death of a 72-year-old man who died after suffering a severe head injury. A statewide BOLO was issued for Ricky Morris after officers identified him as a suspect in the death of Grady Allen, 72. Deputies with the Rankin County...
Jackson, Mississippi, residents told to shower with mouths closed as water treatment plant repairs continue on Day 4 of water shortage
As Mississippi's capital city entered a fourth day on Thursday with little or no water flowing from faucets, authorities were scrambling to get a failing water treatment plant plagued by decades of deferred maintenance back online.
WTOK-TV
‘Significant gains’ made at O.B. Curtis water plant, Jackson city leaders say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pressure in Jackson’s water system continued to climb late Thursday and early Friday, a sign that efforts to get the city’s main water treatment plant are moving in the right direction. “The total output has increased to 80 PSI. The ideal pressure level is...
Comments / 0