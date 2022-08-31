ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alabama Now

Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says

A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
SULLIGENT, AL
Magnolia State Live

15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing

A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
County
Kemper County, MS
Kemper County, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
AL.com

Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago

A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Trucks#Kemper County Sheriff
WTOK-TV

State opens water distribution sites in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is opening water distribution supersites to help Jackson residents impacted by the water crisis. The Mississippi National Guard has deployed approximately 600 service members to work these distribution sites. Affected residents are asked to bring...
JACKSON, MS
WKRG

Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How to report dying sassafras trees in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service are asking Mississippians to report dying sassafras trees. Some sassafras trees are showing signs of dieback. They’re suspected of having laurel wilt, a disease caused by a fungus that’s already proven deadly to the state’s rebay trees. The fungus is carried by […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WTOK-TV

Want to reach out to our neighbors in Jackson? Here are ways to help

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will take donations of bottled water and deliver them to Jackson on Sept. 9. If you would like to donate, you can do so by dropping off water at several local agencies. Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said...
MERIDIAN, MS
vicksburgnews.com

WATCH: Man wanted in brutal Rankin County robbery and beating captured in Vicksburg

A man wanted by Rankin County law enforcement for robbing and beating a Rankin County senior citizen was captured by an alert Vicksburg Investigator. The robbery and beating took place earlier this evening in Rankin County. The suspect, as yet unnamed, knew the victim and believed the victim carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source with Rankin, the suspect pulled up to the home of the 74-year-old man who came out to speak with him. About 30 minutes later, according to the source, the wife of the victim went out to check on her husband and found him lying on the ground severely injured.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy