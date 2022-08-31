ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 28 to September 2. Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna

KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September

Almost Friday Sporting Club hopes to be Nashville’s newest and best spot to gather the crew and shed the responsibilities of the week. As the first physical restaurant concept by Almost Friday Media, the brains behind popular Instagram accounts @Friday.Beers and @Almost.Friday, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings comradery from URL to IRL – from having live DJs with a dance floor, a gaming area, an indoor/outdoor “Suckdown Station” and a VIP room for buyouts, friends can gather to eat, drink, party and play the Almost Friday way. The new spot will be located at 415 4th Ave. South, Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

PowerNation hosting auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The automotive gurus at PowerNation Studios are taking their show to the racetrack this weekend, hosting an auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s the first event of its kind that PowerNation has hosted in its 30-year history. The two-day event, called PowerNationals, will feature an...
LEBANON, TN
boropulse.com

September 2022 Murfreesboro Community Events

Sept. 2 – CrawlTunes. The Boro Art Crawl continues its associated activities, including CrawlTunes, on Friday, Sept. 2, at The Abbey (215 N. Church St.). It kicks off at 7 p.m. featuring guest musicians. The event is a free celebration, open to the public, and includes reception cheeses and wine. For more information, visit theboroartcrawl.com.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

Nashville’s buried connection to Uncle Tom’s Cabin

It’s hard to overstate the importance of Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harriet Beecher Stowe. It was second best-selling book of the 19th century (following the Bible) and was translated into 20 languages by 1857, which was remarkable for its time. The novel had a profound effect on the abolitionist movement and on the way average Americans viewed slavery.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

$2 Million Powerball Winner Sold in La Vergne

LA VERGNE – What a way to start the new month! A Powerball player in La Vergne won $2 million from the drawing held last night, August 31, 2022. The lucky Powerball winner matched five out of five white balls to win $1 million—but since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, the prize was doubled to a whopping $2 million.
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

La Vergne to Celebrate Retirement of Police K9

The La Vergne Police Department is preparing for the retirement of one of its K9 officers. The retirement ceremony will be on Thursday, September 8 at 3:00 p.m. at the La Vergne City Hall boardroom, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. K9 officer Mike joined the department in 2013 when he was about three years old. He’s now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell, and his family in retirement.
LA VERGNE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Football Roundup: Nolensville, Brentwood Academy, Fairview, Ensworth, FRA, LA, more win big

It was a long night for week three of Williamson County high school football as weather delays caused many games to both start and finish late and some were called early. Several games were also postponed until later in the weekend, so check back here for a recap of those as well. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Rose Society to Hold Music City Rose Show at Cheekwood

The Nashville Rose Society’s 2022 Music City Rose Show will be held in the beautiful setting of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. The two-day event brings focus to this popular and beloved flower. The show will take place in Botanic Hall the first weekend of Cheekwood Harvest, Saturday, September 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
