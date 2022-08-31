ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Florida teen with rare brain-eating amoeba flown from Tampa to Chicago facility

By Matt Cohen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBQO5_0hd68d1400
Eric and Jesse Ziegelbauer talk to reporters after their son Caleb was moved from an ambulance to an airplane, pictured in background, as Jet ICU, a Tampa-based air ambulance company, transfers Caleb to Chicago where he will continue his treatment at Signature Flight Support at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Tampa. Caleb is a 13-year-old Florida boy who is fighting a rare brain eating amoeba for more than two months. Jet ICU, a Tampa-based air ambulance company, is transferring Caleb to Chicago where he will continue his treatment. Jet ICU is providing the flight and transport at no cost. After a visit to a Port Charlotte beach on July 1st, Caleb began complaining to his parents about a headache. Soon after they noticed he had a fever. His family took him to the hospital where he has been fighting for his life ever since. His parents have never left his side during the horrific ordeal. They will be traveling with Caleb as he makes his way to Chicago. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help him get the care that he needs. So far, more than $64,000 has been raised. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Caleb Ziegelbauer has only been to the beach twice.

The 13-year-old and his family went on June 10 and July 1, and both times, the Charlotte County residents went to Port Charlotte Beach.

Yet talking about that second trip brought Caleb’s mother, Jesse Ziegelbauer, to tears on the tarmac at Signature Flight Support — adjacent to Tampa International Airport. While in the water, her son contracted a rare brain-eating amoeba.

“Caleb is brave, Caleb is strong, Caleb is a fighter, Caleb is young, Caleb is healthy,” she said. “Caleb has a brain capable of healing. And now we do the next best thing. We won’t dwell on the last two months. We move forward. We continue to heal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGDH1_0hd68d1400
Eric and Jesse Ziegelbauer prepare to board a Jet ICU plane after speaking with reporters about their son Caleb, who was moved from an ambulance to the Tampa-based air ambulance company's plane at Signature Flight Support at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday in Tampa. The family is flying to Chicago so the 13-year-old Florida boy can receive additional treatment for the rare brain-eating amoeba he has been fighting for more than two months. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

After fighting the infection for nearly two months, Caleb is being transferred Wednesday to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab rehabilitation center in Chicago. Jet ICU, a Tampa-based company that flies patients such as Caleb for necessary treatment, provided the flight to the Ziegelbauers for free.

Jet ICU chief flight medic Jared Wayt said it was the least they could do after all Caleb has battled in the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2dIX_0hd68d1400
Jet ICU Chief Flight Medic Jared Wayt talks to reporters after Caleb Ziegelbauer was moved from an ambulance to an airplane, pictured in the background, at Signature Flight Support at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday in Tampa. Jet ICU, a Tampa-based air ambulance company, is flying the 13-year-old to a Chicago facility where he will continue his treatment for a brain-eating amoeba he contracted after a visit to a Port Charlotte beach on July 1. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

On July 1, Caleb played in the water, like any other kid cooling off from the Florida heat. By July 7, he told his mom he had a headache. The next day, he had a fever, and on July 9 he began hallucinating. Caleb’s parents took him to the emergency room and doctors discovered he had primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare disease from a brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria fowleri.

It can be found in freshwater like where Caleb played in Port Charlotte.

Before Caleb got on the jet, the flight crew carried on signs supporters made for him. One sign had the symbol for the Rebel Alliance in “Star Wars,” and read, “We’ve got you on the outside.” Another sign said, “Keep fighting on the inside.” That’s the motto the family has been using throughout Caleb’s treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtDS8_0hd68d1400
Thirteen-year-old Caleb Zieglebauer is seen in this undated handout photo courtesy of his parents Eric and Jesse Zieglebauer. Caleb contracted rare brain-eating amoeba after a visit to a beach in Port Charlotte last month. [ Photo courtesy of the Zieglebauer family ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0hd68d1400

Caleb came out of the ambulance next, resting on a stretcher. His neck was supported by a gray pillow and he wore his baseball hat — sweat marks around the brim from his time on the field.

On July 10, Caleb began receiving treatment from the CDC for the infection. He completed the 28-day process, Jesse Ziegelbauer said, and he is in stable condition and ready for the next step.

That will be a program for disorders with consciousness at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. Ziegelbauer said it’s the best rehab program in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRLu2_0hd68d1400
The airplane transporting 13-year-old Caleb Ziegelbauer and his parents, Eric and Jesse Ziegelbauer, takes off at Signature Flight Support at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

There were many long, anxious nights for Caleb’s parents. Jesse Ziegelbauer said one night at 3 a.m. she printed out around 75 photos of Caleb. She wanted the doctors treating her son to walk into the room and see her son the way she always has: a kid who loves baseball, who wants to be an epidemiologist, who loves “Star Wars” and watched every episode of “House.” It was a way to humanize him, she said, so doctors didn’t just see the bedridden teen who was slowly hitting milestones such as opening his eyes or making small movements of his fingers.

“Just take it day by day,” she said. “Every finger twitch we see makes us excited for what’s to come and hopeful.”

Ziegelbauer has been posting updates about her son on a Facebook group called Fighting on the Outside for Caleb Ziegelbauer. There are nearly 2,000 members. Her sister, Katie Chet, created a GoFundMe page for Caleb which has raised around $65,000 from more than 850 donations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HV92j_0hd68d1400
Thirteen-year-old Caleb Zieglebauer is seen in this undated handout photo courtesy of his parents Eric and Jesse Zieglebauer. Caleb contracted rare brain-eating amoeba after a visit to a beach in Port Charlotte last month. [ Photo courtesy of the Zieglebauer family ]

The amoeba entered Caleb’s nose and traveled to his brain. His mother advises people to wear nose plugs when swimming in freshwater to prevent contracting a similar infection.

She said in fourth grade Caleb wrote in a notebook, “Never settle for anything less than 97%.” Now, she said, he is striving for 100%.

And when he completes his treatment? His mom said the first thing he’ll want is something with barbecue sauce.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba to be transferred to world-class rehab center in Chicago

CHICAGO – A 13-year-old boy with a rare brain disease will be brought to Chicago from Florida.Caleb Zieglebauer will check into the world-class rehabilitation center Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.He has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba.Caleb visited a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida on July 1 and began complaining to his parents about a headache. Soon after, they noticed he had a fever.Caleb was then taken to a hospital by his family, where he has been since. Air ambulance company Jet ICU will transport Caleb and his family from Tampa, Florida to Chicago.A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover medical costs. So far, more than $64,000 has been raised.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Charlotte, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Health
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amoeba#Cdc#Teenagers#Swimming#Diseases#Parenting Tips#Adolescents#General Health#Icu
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.

Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Parenting
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s hot climate is perfect for growing caladiums

Even though Florida is blistering hot right now, the climate is perfect for growing caladiums, a tropical foliage with multicolored, heart-shaped leaves. More than 1,200 acres in Florida are home to caladium farms for commercial production. In fact, the town of Lake Placid, located east of Sarasota in the middle of the state, hosts an annual Caladium Festival. Why Lake Placid? Because it is known as “the Caladium Capital of the World.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ABC News

Delivery driver's actions save pups from Florida house fire

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- Three puppies in northeast Florida were saved from a burning house after a delivery driver noticed a fire in the home whose owner was away, fire officials said. The driver for Amazon was delivering a package on Tuesday when she noticed smoke coming from the home...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida

Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
BRADENTON, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy