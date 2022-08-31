Read full article on original website
Crews making progress against 5,208-acre Castaic brush fire
CASTAIC – Firefighters battling the Route Fire in Castaic were reinforcing fire lines Friday, Sept. 2, and focusing on boxing the fire in because of excessively high temperatures in the forecast. Bolstered by the addition of two Super Scooper water-dropping aircraft, hundreds of firefighters on the ground and in...
5,208-acre Castaic brush fire forces evacuations; 12% contained
CASTAIC – Bolstered by the addition of two Super Scooper water-dropping aircraft, hundreds of firefighters on the ground and in the air continued their assault on a fast-moving brush fire in Castaic Thursday, working to extend a containment line around a blaze that has destroyed at least one home, led to seven heat-related injuries and forced evacuations in the remote area.
Grocery distribution event in Lake Los Angeles Sept. 14
LAKE LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is hosting a free drive-thru grocery distribution event on Sept. 14 at Stephen Sorensen Park, located at 16801 East Avenue P in Lake Los Angeles. Signs will be posted directing motorists to the pickup area. To enter the pickup line, motorists must...
Palmdale road construction updates [Sept. 5 – Sept. 11]
ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 5 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11, 2022. The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.
Chimbole Cultural Center open as cooling center for Labor Day holiday
PALMDALE – The National Weather Service Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. for Southern California, including the Antelope Valley. City of Palmdale officials have announced that the Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is a designated cooling center open to people of all ages today through Sunday, Sept. 4. The Palmdale City Library will be closed for the Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day holiday.
Palmdale, Lancaster city halls to close for Labor Day holiday
PALMDALE – City of Palmdale administrative and business offices, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, and Palmdale City Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Administrative and business offices will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 a.m. The...
Schedule change for fireworks celebration this Saturday
PALMDALE – Due to an Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service, gates for the Fireworks Celebration this Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Palmdale Amphitheater will not open until 5:30 p.m., organizers announced. Attendees are advised to plan for high temperatures by bringing handheld umbrellas and factory-sealed...
No DUI arrests at Lancaster checkpoint
LANCASTER – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but a dozen people were arrested for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Lancaster Thursday night and early Friday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1,...
Woman barricaded in Lancaster residence taken into custody
LANCASTER – A woman who barricaded herself in a residence in Lancaster early Thursday morning was taken into custody, authorities said. Special Enforcement Bureau personnel were sent at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station with a woman who barricaded herself inside the residence, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department.
Average gas prices fall in LA County
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Thursday, Sept. 1, for the 77th time in the last 79 days since setting a record, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $5.253, its lowest amount since March 5. The average price has dropped $1.207...
Labor Day travel crunch begins; LAX anticipates strong passenger numbers
High gas prices and crowded airports won’t deter millions of Los Angeles County residents from heading out of town for the Labor Day weekend, with the travel crunch beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, on local freeways and at Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they anticipate 102,000 people to...
LA County receives national distinction in three categories
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) was recently recognized with two Awards of Merit from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) as well as an Award of Excellence from the National Association for County Community and Economic Development (NACCED). The agency awards recognize best practices in housing and community development. The LACDA was recognized for the following project and programs:
Help homicide detectives find Lancaster murder suspect
LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate Antonio Cyprian, a 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lancaster last October. The fatal shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, on the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Two sheriff’s department personnel suspended for misconduct
Two sheriff’s department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified “scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County,” the sheriff’s department announced in a news release. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit...
Op-ed: Gascón rolls out the welcome mat for drug dealers
In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
Task force targets EBT card fraud in LA County; 16 arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 1. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
Over $1M raised at 2022 Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction
LANCASTER – The 67th annual Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction on Aug. 26 set an all-time fundraising record with the total raised coming in at $1,013,282.93, organizers announced. This year’s event had a total of 266 “lots”/ animals up for bid and there were 84 registered buyers/bidders, according to organizers....
LASD disputes sergeant’s retaliation allegations
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday, Aug. 31, disputed a sergeant’s claim that she has been emotionally unable to return to work after allegedly suffering retaliation for being critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, saying the plaintiff’s allegations will be proven false in court.
