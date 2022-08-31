Read full article on original website
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
MedicineNet.com
Does Turmeric Have Weight Loss Benefits?
Although turmeric has the potential for weight loss, more thorough human trials are required before it can be advised for this use. Researchers are looking at whether it could benefit illnesses, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and polycystic ovary syndrome, where inflammation plays a major part. Turmeric is a crucial...
Dear Doctor: Do fat-removing procedures like CoolSculpting really work?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve heard a lot about fat-removing procedures, such as CoolSculpting and red light therapy, and I’m wondering if they really work. What is your opinion on these products? -- Anon. ANSWER: The most important point is that these are procedures designed to improve a person’s...
msn.com
What Are Fat Burners? How They Work, Ingredients, Side Effects, and More
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Fat burners are dietary supplements that can help you eliminate excess fat. They work in a few different ways, depending on the ingredients. Some fat burners increase your metabolism, while others work by reducing the amount of fat your body absorbs or suppressing your appetite.
Should you get one of the new COVID boosters that targets Omicron?
John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it's too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he's not at high risk from the virus. It's the kind of calculation many Americans will face...
msn.com
The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice
The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice. Lemons are the sunniest of the citrus fruits. They lend flavor to foods and drinks, and are packed full of healthful vitamin C and flavonoids, which are excellent antioxidants. But besides the health and well-being benefits of consuming lemons, did you know that you can also use this cheery fruit around the house to clean and deodorize?
4 Delicious Carbs Approved By Dietitians For Healthy Weight Loss
When you think of healthy foods, “carbs” probably isn’t the first thing that pops into your head. That’s because many of us have been led to believe that all carbs are bad for us and will lead to unwanted weight gain. While it’s true that eating an excess of refined carbohydrates (such as white bread or potato chips) can be detrimental to your overall health, there are tons of carbs out there that are actually great for you—it’s all about choosing the right ones.
This Is The Healthiest Milk To Add To Your Coffee If You Want To Lose Weight, According To Dietitians
When trying to lose weight healthily, it is helpful to reevaluate your diet, and make sure to add more nutrients and remove unnecessary calories. One way to do this, experts tell us, is by revamping your morning coffee! While you may already be aware...
Dermatologists discovered a cheap, common blood pressure medication can treat hair loss
Doctors have been sharing photos of their patients' remarkable hair re-growth after consuming oral forms of minoxidil, a cheap blood pressure drug.
MedicineNet.com
Does Green Tea Burn and Reduce Belly Fat and Help You Lose Weight?
Green tea has long been thought of as a safe supplement to help people burn fat and lose weight. Many studies on green tea weight loss have been conducted with varying degrees of success. Based on the current understanding, green tea has shown to be effective in promoting weight loss and burning fat. This may be due to specific substances in green tea and their effects on fat oxidation and absorption.
CNET
Free At-Home COVID Tests: You Have 1 More Day Left to Order
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You don't have much time left to get your free at-home COVID-19 test kits before the US federal government ends its program. USA Today first reported on Aug. 26 that the decision was made due to a limited supply of tests. This comes just as the fall season approaches and as students start the new school year.
The 9 Best Supplements of 2022, According to Dietitians
The best supplements help you fill in nutritional gaps in your diet. Check out expert-approved picks from brands like Nature Made, Thorne and Garden of Life.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for dementia?
“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
Does magnesium help you sleep?
Does magnesium help you sleep? With billions of dollars spent every year on sleep aids and the best sleep apps, it’s a valid question as we search for a restful night that also helps our body recover. Sleep is vital for overall health, but many of us aren’t getting enough of it. Among a long list, work, family responsibilities, anxiety and stress play major roles in keeping us from getting the sleep we need. The question is, can magnesium supplements help us out or is this just hype?
msn.com
The true benefits and drawbacks of eating eggs
Eggs have been used in cuisines around the world for many years because of their incredible versatility. You can have them sweet in a custard, or salty in a fried rice dish; you can have them boiled, scrambled, poached, sunny-side up, baked in a cake, whipped in a cocktail, and so on. It’s very possible to have eggs at every meal of the day. But how healthy is it, really?
WebMD
COVID Omicron Boosters About to Arrive, With Some Controversy
Aug. 31, 2022 – COVID-19 booster vaccines targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants currently dominating in the United States could be available in the next few days, but their arrival comes with some controversy. The FDA granted emergency approval to the mRNA boosters from Pfizer and Moderna today....
Are Some Types Of Body Fat Healthier Than Others?
Believe it or not, the brain and body do need fat to operate. But are some types of body fat healthier than others? Here is what you should know.
