ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
nypressnews.com

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

Does Turmeric Have Weight Loss Benefits?

Although turmeric has the potential for weight loss, more thorough human trials are required before it can be advised for this use. Researchers are looking at whether it could benefit illnesses, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and polycystic ovary syndrome, where inflammation plays a major part. Turmeric is a crucial...
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Management#Muscle Soreness#Fatty Acids#Linus Regimen#Overweight And Obesity#General Health
msn.com

What Are Fat Burners? How They Work, Ingredients, Side Effects, and More

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Fat burners are dietary supplements that can help you eliminate excess fat. They work in a few different ways, depending on the ingredients. Some fat burners increase your metabolism, while others work by reducing the amount of fat your body absorbs or suppressing your appetite.
WEIGHT LOSS
msn.com

The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice

The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice. Lemons are the sunniest of the citrus fruits. They lend flavor to foods and drinks, and are packed full of healthful vitamin C and flavonoids, which are excellent antioxidants. But besides the health and well-being benefits of consuming lemons, did you know that you can also use this cheery fruit around the house to clean and deodorize?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Workouts
shefinds

4 Delicious Carbs Approved By Dietitians For Healthy Weight Loss

When you think of healthy foods, “carbs” probably isn’t the first thing that pops into your head. That’s because many of us have been led to believe that all carbs are bad for us and will lead to unwanted weight gain. While it’s true that eating an excess of refined carbohydrates (such as white bread or potato chips) can be detrimental to your overall health, there are tons of carbs out there that are actually great for you—it’s all about choosing the right ones.
DIETS
MedicineNet.com

Does Green Tea Burn and Reduce Belly Fat and Help You Lose Weight?

Green tea has long been thought of as a safe supplement to help people burn fat and lose weight. Many studies on green tea weight loss have been conducted with varying degrees of success. Based on the current understanding, green tea has shown to be effective in promoting weight loss and burning fat. This may be due to specific substances in green tea and their effects on fat oxidation and absorption.
WEIGHT LOSS
CNET

Free At-Home COVID Tests: You Have 1 More Day Left to Order

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You don't have much time left to get your free at-home COVID-19 test kits before the US federal government ends its program. USA Today first reported on Aug. 26 that the decision was made due to a limited supply of tests. This comes just as the fall season approaches and as students start the new school year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for dementia?

“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

Does magnesium help you sleep?

Does magnesium help you sleep? With billions of dollars spent every year on sleep aids and the best sleep apps, it’s a valid question as we search for a restful night that also helps our body recover. Sleep is vital for overall health, but many of us aren’t getting enough of it. Among a long list, work, family responsibilities, anxiety and stress play major roles in keeping us from getting the sleep we need. The question is, can magnesium supplements help us out or is this just hype?
HEALTH
msn.com

The true benefits and drawbacks of eating eggs

Eggs have been used in cuisines around the world for many years because of their incredible versatility. You can have them sweet in a custard, or salty in a fried rice dish; you can have them boiled, scrambled, poached, sunny-side up, baked in a cake, whipped in a cocktail, and so on. It’s very possible to have eggs at every meal of the day. But how healthy is it, really?
FOOD & DRINKS
WebMD

COVID Omicron Boosters About to Arrive, With Some Controversy

Aug. 31, 2022 – COVID-19 booster vaccines targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants currently dominating in the United States could be available in the next few days, but their arrival comes with some controversy. The FDA granted emergency approval to the mRNA boosters from Pfizer and Moderna today....
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy