Travis Ferguson
2d ago
Can y'all please make up y'all's minds? Was she shot dead or did she die from a health issue?
UPDATE: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two dead on Troy Road today.
wbrz.com
Police investigating child's reported encounter with armed man while waiting for school bus
BATON ROUGE - A child's alleged run-in with an armed man while waiting for a ride to school Friday morning has kicked off a police investigation. Sources told WBRZ the encounter happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday while the child was waiting for a school bus along Mohican Street, near Prescott Road. The man reportedly pulled out a gun and tried to grab the child.
theadvocate.com
Man who barricaded himself in home, shot at officers arrested, Baton Rouge police say
A man who barricaded himself inside his home and shot at Baton Rouge police officers has been arrested for attempted murder, the department said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said authorities were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Arizona Street just before 11 p.m. Friday after residents reported someone was shooting a gun.
Arrest made in case of woman found shot to death inside vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested on Thursday, Sept. 1, in connection with the investigation into a woman being found shot to death inside a vehicle in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Marcus Earl Green, 42, was arrested and booked into the East...
theadvocate.com
One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
Iberia deputies find pair of bodies after responding to suspicious person call
Two bodies were found in a New Iberia residence this morning after a brief standoff on Troy Drive, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero.
wbrz.com
Police helicopter circled Central overnight in search of suspected drag racers; motorcyclists arrested
BATON ROUGE - A suspect on the run prompted three law enforcement agencies to start a search early Friday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the CPD, Baton Rouge police, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were chasing two motorcyclists possibly drag racing on the Interstate. One of...
wbrz.com
Man who removed ankle monitor before killing woman found guilty of murder
BATON ROUGE - A man charged with several violent crimes throughout the capital area was found guilty of first-degree murder after he removed his ankle monitor and killed a woman in 2019. Terrell Anthony faced several violence-related charges after he held several people hostage in a Watson-area home before waiting...
theadvocate.com
15-year-old dies in overnight Lafayette shooting; police say it started with fight over drugs
Lafayette police officers responded to a report of a shooting about 10 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived in the 100 block of Toulouse Drive, officers found a 15-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the police department. The victim was transported to a local hospital...
wbrz.com
Silver Alert issued canceled after 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman found safe
BATON ROUGE - A Silver Alert issued for a 79-year-old woman with dementia reported missing Thursday afternoon was canceled Friday morning. State Police said Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing when a family member went to check on her Thursday and discovered she was not at her home on Jefferson Woods Drive.
18-year-old dies in crash; detectives believe he ran stop sign and hit another vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old is dead after allegedly running through a stop sign and hitting another vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said Bryan Martinez died from the injuries he suffered in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Detectives said the crash happened at...
WAFB.com
APSO corrections officer fired for allegedly sharing jail surveillance video that ended up on social media
A popular automaker is dealing with two huge recalls impacting almost half a million vehicles. Other recalls include an outdoor gear item and a baby stroller. Matt Williams delivers your Friday morning top stories. Crews respond to vacant building fire on Scenic Highway. Updated: 12 hours ago. The building has...
Domestic dispute ends in deadly shooting, investigators say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed during a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, according to emergency responders. The shooting happened on Foster Road near Comite Drive. According to EBRSO, two men had weapons, and one person was shot in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.
theadvocate.com
Man booked for vehicular homicide, DWI, in Baton Rouge's latest deadly drag race crash
A Clinton man was drag racing at night with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed, killing his passenger, authorities said. The deadly wreck is the latest in a string of similar incidents in East Baton Rouge Parish that have spurred parish leaders and law enforcement to crack down on drag racing and stunt driving.
brproud.com
18-year-old driver dies in traffic crash on Wednesday night, police say
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Wednesday night. Detectives believe the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive and hit another Chevy Silverado. Police say the driver of the 2011 Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, died.
brproud.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of alleged drug dealer in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Late on Tuesday night, members of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of E. Washington St. One of the detectives made their way to the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The driver was later identified as...
theadvocate.com
Woman found in Hiawatha Street ditch died of health issues, not gunshots, police say
A Baton Rouge woman whose body was found in a ditch on Hiawatha Street actually died of a medical condition, Baton Rouge Police said — not from a gunshot wound, as they had first reported. In a statement released Wednesday, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said a death investigation performed...
17-year-old juvenile arrested in drug-related shooting in Lafayette [VIDEO]
A 15-year-old boy is dead after Lafayette Police say he was shot in the 100 block of Toulouse Dr. Wednesday night, Aug. 31.
Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation
More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police.
theadvocate.com
Ascension corrections officer fired; he was accused of videoing himself amid jail fight
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has fired a corrections officer who investigators say recorded surveillance video of himself while he was caught last weekend in the middle of a fight between two parish jail inmates. Sheriff's detectives learned Mathew Hall used his cell phone to record the video of himself...
