Missouri State

Who is the most searched-for musician in Missouri?

By Kevin S. Held
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Hip-hop and pop are the most popular genres of music in America, according to online marketing and search startup My Telescope .

The company analyzed the volume of Google searches for concert tickets of active touring musicians and provided a state-by-state breakdown of the top artist or band, according to their “share of search.”

Share of search is the term for a marketing metric that measures the interest for a particular search term in relation to a specified set of search terms. According to My Telescope, the share of search can predict shifts in popularity of a brand or, in this case, an artist or band.

US rapper Post Malone performs onstage during his “Runaway” Tour at the Frank Erwin Center on March 10, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Share of search is powerful in that it gives a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand,” said Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope. “Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to accurately reflect searching trends by geography. When combined with specific keywords, share of search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they’re going to buy.”

Post Malone was identified as the most searched-for musician in the Show Me State as well as Nebraska. Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar was identified as the most popular artist in eight states, topping rapper Lil Durk, who won in five states.

Hip-hop and pop each won 20 states.

You can see the results for all 50 states below.

State Artist Genre
Alabama Billie Eilish Pop
Alaska Lauren Daigle Indie
Arizona Harry Styles Pop
Arkansas Lil Durk Hip-Hop
California Grupo Firme Latin
Colorado Harry Styles Pop
Connecticut Justin Bieber Pop
Delaware Nelly Hip-Hop
Florida Dua Lipa Pop
Georgia Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop
Hawaii T Pain Hip-Hop
Idaho JoJo Siwa Pop
Illinois BTS Pop
Indiana Doja Cat Pop
Iowa Justin Bieber Pop
Kansas Tyler the Creator Hip-Hop
Kentucky Kiss Rock
Louisiana Billie Eilish Pop
Maine Pitbull Pop
Maryland Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop
Massachusetts Lady Gaga Pop
Michigan Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop
Minnesota Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop
Mississippi Lil Durk Hip-Hop
Missouri Post Malone Pop
Montana Tech n9ne Hip-Hop
Nebraska Post Malone Pop
Nevada The Weeknd Pop
New Hampshire Jack Harlow Pop
New Jersey Lil Nas X Pop
New Mexico Pitbull Hip-Hop
New York Bad Bunny Latin
North Carolina Lil Durk Hip-Hop
North Dakota Chris Stapleton Country
Ohio Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop
Oklahoma Lil Durk Hip-Hop
Oregon Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop
Pennsylvania Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop
Rhode Island Lady Gaga Pop
South Carolina Lil Durk Hip-Hop
South Dakota Greta Van Fleet Rock
Tennessee Kodak Black Hip-Hop
Texas Bad Bunny Latin
Utah Jack Harlow Pop
Vermont Greta Van Fleet Rock
Virginia Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop
Washington The Weeknd Pop
West Virginia Kevin Gates Hip-Hop
Wisconsin Slipknot Rock
Wyoming Jason Aldean Country
Top results of Share of Search Study by state, musical artist, and their genre (Courtesy: My Telescope)

