Economy

Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Auditor Finds More Than $16K In Improper Disbursements From Student Activities Fund in Emmetsburg

(Emmetsburg, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office has found more than 16-thousand dollars in improper disbursements from student activities funds in Emmetsburg. An investigation found high school football coach Mike Dunlap spent the money on football camps and other unapproved items. WHO/TV reports the auditor’s office examined transactions between July 2013 and August of last year. Dunlap has repaid more than 46-hundred dollars to the Emmetsburg Community School District. He is no longer the activities director for the district but remains the high school’s football coach. A determination will be made on whether charges should be filed.
EMMETSBURG, IA
Fox News

Iowa Rep. Miller-Meeks drops $2 million ad buy in growing re-election dogfight

FIRST ON FOX: Iowa Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is dropping $2 million on an ad buy in her growing re-election dogfight. The massive ad drop is set to hit the Hawkeye State airwaves on Tuesday as the nation heads into the 2022 midterm elections’ September sprint, with the vast majority of the ads appearing on television with some digital ads planned, as well.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State

