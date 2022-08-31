Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa State Auditor Finds More Than $16K In Improper Disbursements From Student Activities Fund in Emmetsburg
(Emmetsburg, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office has found more than 16-thousand dollars in improper disbursements from student activities funds in Emmetsburg. An investigation found high school football coach Mike Dunlap spent the money on football camps and other unapproved items. WHO/TV reports the auditor’s office examined transactions between July 2013 and August of last year. Dunlap has repaid more than 46-hundred dollars to the Emmetsburg Community School District. He is no longer the activities director for the district but remains the high school’s football coach. A determination will be made on whether charges should be filed.
Iowa Rep. Miller-Meeks drops $2 million ad buy in growing re-election dogfight
FIRST ON FOX: Iowa Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is dropping $2 million on an ad buy in her growing re-election dogfight. The massive ad drop is set to hit the Hawkeye State airwaves on Tuesday as the nation heads into the 2022 midterm elections’ September sprint, with the vast majority of the ads appearing on television with some digital ads planned, as well.
A look at Iowa high school football final scores, results for Week 2 games
Here's the scores from Week 2 around Iowa. This story will update frequently as final scores become available. Friday's games A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50, Earlham 28 AC/GC 34, Woodward-Granger 30 ADM, Adel 59,...
Photo Galllery: Iowa-South Dakota State
Hawkeyes Escape with 7-3 Victory in Saturday's Season Opener
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Streaming and radio info for many of central Iowa's Week 2 high school football games
It's Week 2 of the Iowa high school football season, and some of the most intriguing games on tap are happening in central Iowa. If you can't make it out to a stadium this week, there are ways to watch and listen to many of central Iowa's top games. Here's a rundown of...
Comments / 0