(Emmetsburg, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office has found more than 16-thousand dollars in improper disbursements from student activities funds in Emmetsburg. An investigation found high school football coach Mike Dunlap spent the money on football camps and other unapproved items. WHO/TV reports the auditor’s office examined transactions between July 2013 and August of last year. Dunlap has repaid more than 46-hundred dollars to the Emmetsburg Community School District. He is no longer the activities director for the district but remains the high school’s football coach. A determination will be made on whether charges should be filed.

EMMETSBURG, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO