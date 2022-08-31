Read full article on original website
More than 100 people cited for underage drinking at downtown bar in single night
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police cited more than 100 people for underage drinking at a single campus-area bar Thursday night. Of the 143 people officers contacted at the bar, only six of them were 21 or older, according to an incident report. A spokesperson for the department said the Madison Police Department’s Central District Community Policing Team made the citations alongside the UW Police Department while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws.
Students return to Madison high schools under construction
MADISON, Wis. — Freshman returned to Madison’s high schools Thursday morning to start a school year of sharing campus with construction crews. MMSD and Findorff are renovating and creating additions to all the district’s high schools with funds approved by a $317-million referendum passed in 2020. Findorff...
Man impersonating police pulls woman over on rural road, Rock County Sheriff's Office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an incident in which someone impersonated law enforcement and stopped a woman on a road in a rural part of the county earlier this week. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a woman was...
Tenney Locks closed for remainder of 2022 due to mechanical issue
MADISON, Wis. — The Tenny Park Locks are closed for the remainder of the year due to a mechanical issue, according to Dane County Parks officials. Parks officials said the mechanical issues were caused by an electrical storm, though additional details weren’t immediately available. The locks, which are...
Parents of 11-month-old who died from overdose last year arrested, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — The parents of an 11-month-old child who died last summer from an overdose were arrested Friday on child neglect charges, the Madison Police Department said. In an incident report, police said the 32-year-old woman and 25-year-old man each face a tentative felony charge of neglecting a child (exposure to a controlled substance/drug abuse leading to death) as a party to a crime.
Graduate School Degree Dash returns at UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, UW-Madison’s Graduate School Degree Dash returned Friday for its fifth running. The free event helps kick off the semester for graduate students, faculty members and staff. Participants could choose from the 5.07-mile Doctoral Derby or the 1.94-mile Master’s Mile. Race distances are based on the approximate number of years to get a degree.
MMSD: Roughly 125 teacher vacancies remain, but offers extended for majority of openings
MADISON, Wis. — Just hours before students return to the classroom, the Madison Metropolitan School District still has roughly 125 teacher positions open, but a district spokesperson said offers have been made for the majority of those roles. The 125 openings do not account for those who have accepted...
UW nurses claim hospital management responding to strike plans with 'intimidation'
MADISON Wis. – Since they announced their plans to strike last week, UW nurses claimed Thursday that hospital management has met their desire to have their union recognized with intimidation. That same day, union leadership shared plans to submit a formal 10-day notice by the end of the week...
UW-Madison researchers examining goat grazing as strategy for eliminating invasive plants
MADISON, Wis. — Using goats as a strategy to mow down invasive plants has slowly gained popularity in recent years, though concrete information about the practice’s effectiveness is hard to come by. Now, two of Madison’s largest employers are partnering on a new study to examine how effective the practice actually is.
Surging construction costs place Madison Public Market budget $5.2 million short
MADISON, Wis. – A one-two punch of rising construction costs and vanishing grant money means the long-anticipated Madison Public Market will likely be delayed again. In a memo dated Wednesday to the Public Market Development Committee, economic development director Matthew Mikolajewski wrote the project now faces a $5.2 million budget shortfall.
Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble raises over $40,000 for cancer research
Madison, WI — On Monday 20 girls golf teams from across the state hit the links at Maple Bluff CC to take part in the first ever Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble. And as Jordyn Reed found out, the meet wasn't the focus, raising money to fight cancer was. And they did just that, raising $40, 498 for the American Cancer Society.
Rock Co. Historical Society debuts exhibit highlighting history of Janesville's GM plant
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Historical Society on Wednesday debuted an exhibit highlighting the shuttered Janesville General Motors plant and the history of the city’s auto industry. The Rock County Legacies exhibit focuses on the history of those who worked for General Motors, JATCO, Fisher Body and...
