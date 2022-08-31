ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Comments / 0

 

fox47.com

More than 100 people cited for underage drinking at downtown bar in single night

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police cited more than 100 people for underage drinking at a single campus-area bar Thursday night. Of the 143 people officers contacted at the bar, only six of them were 21 or older, according to an incident report. A spokesperson for the department said the Madison Police Department’s Central District Community Policing Team made the citations alongside the UW Police Department while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Students return to Madison high schools under construction

MADISON, Wis. — Freshman returned to Madison’s high schools Thursday morning to start a school year of sharing campus with construction crews. MMSD and Findorff are renovating and creating additions to all the district’s high schools with funds approved by a $317-million referendum passed in 2020. Findorff...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Tenney Locks closed for remainder of 2022 due to mechanical issue

MADISON, Wis. — The Tenny Park Locks are closed for the remainder of the year due to a mechanical issue, according to Dane County Parks officials. Parks officials said the mechanical issues were caused by an electrical storm, though additional details weren’t immediately available. The locks, which are...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Monona, WI
Monona, WI
fox47.com

Parents of 11-month-old who died from overdose last year arrested, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — The parents of an 11-month-old child who died last summer from an overdose were arrested Friday on child neglect charges, the Madison Police Department said. In an incident report, police said the 32-year-old woman and 25-year-old man each face a tentative felony charge of neglecting a child (exposure to a controlled substance/drug abuse leading to death) as a party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Graduate School Degree Dash returns at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, UW-Madison’s Graduate School Degree Dash returned Friday for its fifth running. The free event helps kick off the semester for graduate students, faculty members and staff. Participants could choose from the 5.07-mile Doctoral Derby or the 1.94-mile Master’s Mile. Race distances are based on the approximate number of years to get a degree.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Surging construction costs place Madison Public Market budget $5.2 million short

MADISON, Wis. – A one-two punch of rising construction costs and vanishing grant money means the long-anticipated Madison Public Market will likely be delayed again. In a memo dated Wednesday to the Public Market Development Committee, economic development director Matthew Mikolajewski wrote the project now faces a $5.2 million budget shortfall.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble raises over $40,000 for cancer research

Madison, WI — On Monday 20 girls golf teams from across the state hit the links at Maple Bluff CC to take part in the first ever Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble. And as Jordyn Reed found out, the meet wasn't the focus, raising money to fight cancer was. And they did just that, raising $40, 498 for the American Cancer Society.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

