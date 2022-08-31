Madison, WI — On Monday 20 girls golf teams from across the state hit the links at Maple Bluff CC to take part in the first ever Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble. And as Jordyn Reed found out, the meet wasn't the focus, raising money to fight cancer was. And they did just that, raising $40, 498 for the American Cancer Society.

