Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Oakland County area orchards and cider mills open for the season

Area orchards and cider mills are opening for the season, offering treats such as apple cider, doughnuts, pies and fresh apples, plus activities including corn mazes, petting zoos and playgrounds and coming soon — hay rides and pumpkin patches. Statewide, the 2022 Michigan apple harvest crop estimate is 29.5...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Oakland County, MI
Sports
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Oxford, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Pontiac, MI
Sports
The Oakland Press

Blame the geese: Beach closed at Seven Lakes State Park

The beach at Big Seven Lake in Seven Lakes State Park in Holly Township remains closed for swimming for the Labor Day weekend. Officials at the park, 14390 Fish Lake Road, say an overpopulation of geese is responsible. The Oakland County Health Division closed the beach in early August because...
HOLLY, MI
The Oakland Press

‘Annual Artists’ Choice Show’ coming to Anton Art Center

Anton Art Center’s “Annual Artists’ Choice Show” opens Tuesday, Sept. 6, featuring artwork by members of the Mount Clemens Art Association, Lakeside Palette Club of St. Clair Shores, Romeo Guild of Art, Shelby Township Fine Art Society, and the Warren Tri-County Fine Arts Association, Inc. The...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
The Oakland Press

Farmington puts it all together in shutout win over Royal Oak

FARMINGTON —‌ ‌A year ago, Farmington entered its game against Royal Oak without a win. The Falcons ended their losing streak with a 33-6 win over the Ravens and proceeded to finish the 2021 season with three straight victories. Head coach Jason Albrecht wouldn’t mind seeing a repeat in 2022.
FARMINGTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Clarkston singer-songwriter to perform original tunes

Nashville-bound Americana singer-songwriter Zoe Ny, of Clarkston, will perform a show of all original music from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. The 21-year-old Berklee College of Music grad started writing music at home at age 14, later busking on the street and performing at festivals and events across Michigan before receiving a full tuition scholarship at the prestigious music school in Boston. Tickets are $18. More info at 20frontstreet.com.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Oakland Press

Body recovered from Waterford lake

The body of a male in his 20s was recovered from Williams Lake in Waterford Township on Thursday morning, officials said. In a news release, Police Chief Scott Underwood said the man has been identified but his name won’t be released until family members are notified. Police officers were...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Not the same old Holly: Bronchos hold on to beat Avondale, go to 2-0 for the first time in five years

AUBURN HILLS — These aren’t the same old Holly Bronchos. For the first time in five years, and just the second time in 32, the Bronchos are 2-0 to start a season, but they needed big plays on the first and second-to last snaps of the game — and a number of them in between, as well — to hold off host Auburn Hills Avondale for a 29-22 win on Thursday.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Students returning to classrooms will see some changes this fall

Students throughout Oakland County will see many changes as they return to classes this fall including new facilities, staff and security measures. The Northville school district is among several beefing up building security by distributing key fobs to officers from the Northville Township, Northville City and Novi police departments. The goal is for each to be able to open any district door equipped with a fob reader when situations arise.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Public invited to share ideas for reinventing Adams Road corridor

Rochester Hills residents are being asked to help figure out the future of the Adams Road corridor that runs from Hamlin Road to Walton Boulevard. This stretch of road runs along the eastern side of Meadowbrook Hall and two golf courses, as well as through some residential areas. City, county...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Ortonville VFW Post honors veterans at annual Purple Heart Program

Ortonville VFW Post 582 honored local veterans at its Sixth Annual Purple Heart Program in August at the Brandon Township Library. Ortonville VFW Post 582 members and Purple Heart recipients Duane Getzmeyer-Vietnam, Don Kengerski-Korea and Ron Allen-Vietnam were presented a flag that flew over the capitol and a certificate from U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s office, according to the VFW Post.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Plenty of sun and fun in downtown Royal Oak

There was plenty of fun at the annual Arts, Beats and Eats festival Saturday as temperatures hovered around 90 degrees with sunshine throughout the day. The event, held in Royal Oak’s downtown area, features over 200 artists, dozens of food trucks, a midway and art presentations. On the Jim...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Police Unity Tour: A ride to remember

Keith Redlin is living the life of a veteran reserve law-enforcement officer and a newbie at the same time. He joined the Oakland County Sheriff’s Information and Technology team less than a year ago, after similar stints with the Dearborn Police Department and Oxford. At 48, he exudes an...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Brewery broken into, $5,000-plus in property damage reported

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Pontiac brewery, where thousands of dollars in damage was reported. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Fillmore 13 Brewery on 7 N. Saginaw Street on Monday morning after the break-in was discovered. It was reported that damage to the basement doors was noted first, and then the basement was checked where broken bottles of alcohol and other items had been thrown throughout, the sheriff’s office said.
PONTIAC, MI

