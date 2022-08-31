AUBURN HILLS — These aren’t the same old Holly Bronchos. For the first time in five years, and just the second time in 32, the Bronchos are 2-0 to start a season, but they needed big plays on the first and second-to last snaps of the game — and a number of them in between, as well — to hold off host Auburn Hills Avondale for a 29-22 win on Thursday.

AUBURN HILLS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO