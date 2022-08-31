Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Scott Strickland of Bloomfield Hills wins his second GAM Mid-Amateur Championship
HARBOR SPRINGS – Scott Strickland of Bloomfield Hills said winning the GAM Mid-Amateur Championship for the second time was more satisfying. “It’s been four years since the last one and there have been a lot of close calls in between,” he said. “Golf is a goofy game. You have to just keep plugging away and good things will happen.”
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Detroit Pershing at Madison Heights Bishop Foley football
The Madison Heights Bishop Foley football team improved to 2-0 with a convincing 47-6 victory at home over Detroit Pershing on Friday, Sept 2, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County area orchards and cider mills open for the season
Area orchards and cider mills are opening for the season, offering treats such as apple cider, doughnuts, pies and fresh apples, plus activities including corn mazes, petting zoos and playgrounds and coming soon — hay rides and pumpkin patches. Statewide, the 2022 Michigan apple harvest crop estimate is 29.5...
The Oakland Press
Angelo Costanza’s five touchdowns leads Bishop Foley to big win in home opener vs Detroit Pershing
MADISON HEIGHTS — Quarterback might’ve been somewhat of a question mark for Madison Heights Bishop Foley coming into the season, but the Ventures’ senior wide-receiver-turned signal-caller Angelo Costanza has turned it into an exclamation point, so far. Thanks to five passing touchdowns from Costanza on Friday night,...
The Oakland Press
Blame the geese: Beach closed at Seven Lakes State Park
The beach at Big Seven Lake in Seven Lakes State Park in Holly Township remains closed for swimming for the Labor Day weekend. Officials at the park, 14390 Fish Lake Road, say an overpopulation of geese is responsible. The Oakland County Health Division closed the beach in early August because...
The Oakland Press
Pintar gets first win at Clarkston in 62-56 donnybrook with Southfield A&T
CLARKSTON — When Justin Pintar was named the new head coach of the Clarkston football program, it would be hard to imagine he saw his first win playing out the way it did on Thursday night. In a game that saw 118 points scored and over 1,000 yards of...
The Oakland Press
‘Annual Artists’ Choice Show’ coming to Anton Art Center
Anton Art Center’s “Annual Artists’ Choice Show” opens Tuesday, Sept. 6, featuring artwork by members of the Mount Clemens Art Association, Lakeside Palette Club of St. Clair Shores, Romeo Guild of Art, Shelby Township Fine Art Society, and the Warren Tri-County Fine Arts Association, Inc. The...
The Oakland Press
Catholic Central’s Evan Haeger piles up home run plays in Shamrocks’ 44-34 win over Davison
DAVISON — Just call him the clean-up hitter. That’s where the biggest home run sluggers reside in the batting order, and nobody — but nobody — hit more home runs in Friday’s non-conference football tilt against Davison than Detroit Catholic Central’s Evan Haeger, the Alabama baseball commit.
The Oakland Press
Farmington puts it all together in shutout win over Royal Oak
FARMINGTON — A year ago, Farmington entered its game against Royal Oak without a win. The Falcons ended their losing streak with a 33-6 win over the Ravens and proceeded to finish the 2021 season with three straight victories. Head coach Jason Albrecht wouldn’t mind seeing a repeat in 2022.
The Oakland Press
Missing girl is found safe and back at home in Commerce Township
A teenager from Commerce Township who had been missing for more than two weeks is safe and back to her family. Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives found her Saturday and brought her back home. “Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found safe in northwest Detroit today by sheriff’s detectives from the...
The Oakland Press
Clarkston singer-songwriter to perform original tunes
Nashville-bound Americana singer-songwriter Zoe Ny, of Clarkston, will perform a show of all original music from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. The 21-year-old Berklee College of Music grad started writing music at home at age 14, later busking on the street and performing at festivals and events across Michigan before receiving a full tuition scholarship at the prestigious music school in Boston. Tickets are $18. More info at 20frontstreet.com.
The Oakland Press
South Lyon East airs it out offensively, shuts out Waterford Kettering
SOUTH LYON — Take what the defense will give you. Adherence to that mantra was a recipe for South Lyon East’s early success Thursday, as the Cougars repeatedly took advantage of single coverage on their best receiver en route to a 48-0 victory over Waterford Kettering. Senior wideout...
The Oakland Press
Body recovered from Waterford lake
The body of a male in his 20s was recovered from Williams Lake in Waterford Township on Thursday morning, officials said. In a news release, Police Chief Scott Underwood said the man has been identified but his name won’t be released until family members are notified. Police officers were...
The Oakland Press
Not the same old Holly: Bronchos hold on to beat Avondale, go to 2-0 for the first time in five years
AUBURN HILLS — These aren’t the same old Holly Bronchos. For the first time in five years, and just the second time in 32, the Bronchos are 2-0 to start a season, but they needed big plays on the first and second-to last snaps of the game — and a number of them in between, as well — to hold off host Auburn Hills Avondale for a 29-22 win on Thursday.
The Oakland Press
Students returning to classrooms will see some changes this fall
Students throughout Oakland County will see many changes as they return to classes this fall including new facilities, staff and security measures. The Northville school district is among several beefing up building security by distributing key fobs to officers from the Northville Township, Northville City and Novi police departments. The goal is for each to be able to open any district door equipped with a fob reader when situations arise.
The Oakland Press
Public invited to share ideas for reinventing Adams Road corridor
Rochester Hills residents are being asked to help figure out the future of the Adams Road corridor that runs from Hamlin Road to Walton Boulevard. This stretch of road runs along the eastern side of Meadowbrook Hall and two golf courses, as well as through some residential areas. City, county...
The Oakland Press
Ortonville VFW Post honors veterans at annual Purple Heart Program
Ortonville VFW Post 582 honored local veterans at its Sixth Annual Purple Heart Program in August at the Brandon Township Library. Ortonville VFW Post 582 members and Purple Heart recipients Duane Getzmeyer-Vietnam, Don Kengerski-Korea and Ron Allen-Vietnam were presented a flag that flew over the capitol and a certificate from U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s office, according to the VFW Post.
The Oakland Press
Plenty of sun and fun in downtown Royal Oak
There was plenty of fun at the annual Arts, Beats and Eats festival Saturday as temperatures hovered around 90 degrees with sunshine throughout the day. The event, held in Royal Oak’s downtown area, features over 200 artists, dozens of food trucks, a midway and art presentations. On the Jim...
The Oakland Press
Police Unity Tour: A ride to remember
Keith Redlin is living the life of a veteran reserve law-enforcement officer and a newbie at the same time. He joined the Oakland County Sheriff’s Information and Technology team less than a year ago, after similar stints with the Dearborn Police Department and Oxford. At 48, he exudes an...
The Oakland Press
Brewery broken into, $5,000-plus in property damage reported
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Pontiac brewery, where thousands of dollars in damage was reported. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Fillmore 13 Brewery on 7 N. Saginaw Street on Monday morning after the break-in was discovered. It was reported that damage to the basement doors was noted first, and then the basement was checked where broken bottles of alcohol and other items had been thrown throughout, the sheriff’s office said.
