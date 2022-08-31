Edward “Eddie” King of Coweta passed away on August 29th, 2022. Eddie was a beloved son and friend to many. Eddie touched many lives in a positive way, with his quick wit, disarming smile, and golden heart. A true free spirit, he never shied away from putting himself out there and making memories. Many know Eddie as the King of Memes, a title that will persist into his adventure on the next plane of existence. His flair for finding just the right note to make you laugh will always be cherished and remembered.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO