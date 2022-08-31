Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecitymenus.com
Orchestra Noir, Atlanta’s African-American Orchestra, comes to Newnan to celebrate ‘Legends’
On October 14, 2022, the Newnan Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC), will present Orchestra Noir’s chamber ensemble of fourteen African-American musicians under the direction of founder Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers. The performance will feature innovative & electrifying orchestral versions of hits from Black American musical pioneers from the sixties to present.
Newnan Times-Herald
Edward King
Edward “Eddie” King of Coweta passed away on August 29th, 2022. Eddie was a beloved son and friend to many. Eddie touched many lives in a positive way, with his quick wit, disarming smile, and golden heart. A true free spirit, he never shied away from putting himself out there and making memories. Many know Eddie as the King of Memes, a title that will persist into his adventure on the next plane of existence. His flair for finding just the right note to make you laugh will always be cherished and remembered.
Newnan Times-Herald
Ronald Hugh Pinson
It has been said that a person's most useful assets are not just a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen and a hand willing to help others. It can be said with assurance that Ronald Hugh Pinson possessed all these attributes in abundance and would model his life's journey consistent with these beliefs.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cross-country back at Bob Blastow
Cross-country runners gathered last weekend in Whitesburg, Georgia, to compete in the Bob Blastow Invitational. Newnan, East Coweta, Northgate and Trinity Christian competed at the McIntosh Nature Preserve. In the girls competition, East Coweta had four runners participate; freshman Emily Thrailkill was their top finisher at 20:30. Their other finishers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Atlanta, Griffin, McDonough, Fayetteville, Thomaston, GA CV26143A
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Atlanta, Griffin, McDonough, Fayetteville, Thomaston, GA CV26143A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Crimson Red Tintcoat Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 available...
Newnan Times-Herald
Gretchen Caroline Fahl Alexander
Gretchen Caroline Fahl Alexander, 67, wife of Steve Alexander, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Gretchen was an accomplished seamstress and delighted in making a variety of items for family and friends; however, nothing could outmatch the love she had for her family. She will be deeply missed.
Stockbridge native Michael Harris II wins National League Rookie of the Month
COBB COUNTY, Ga — The good news keeps coming for Stockbridge native Michael Harris II, as he was announced Friday as National League Rookie of the Month for August. Harris continued his exceptional rookie season in August, batting .337 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. The Braves called...
atlantafi.com
Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies
Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecitymenus.com
Carroll County Schools Named Among Metro Atlanta’s Best Places to Work
For the third year in a row, Carroll County Schools has been recognized among the top 10 extra large employers in metro Atlanta. The Atlanta Business Chronicle partners with research firm Quantum Workplace to conduct anonymous, randomized surveys at participating organizations. The surveys provide insight into which companies have the happiest, most engaged employees. Those organizations are named to the Chronicle’s annual “Best Places to Work” list.
macaronikid.com
National Cinema Day Brings Movies For $3 To Fayette & Coweta
Coming to a theater near you, the Cinema Foundation welcomes moviegoers to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick-off National Cinema Day, September 3. The one-day event, held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens, will bring together audiences of all ages...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta employees celebrated for years of service
Coweta County recently celebrated a number of employees for their years of service. Employees were celebrated for five years, 10 years, 15 years, 25 years, 30 years and 40 years of service at a luncheon held this week. Celebrating five years of service were Christi Mege, Shaquita Gates, Kimberly Putman,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Solace in Sacred Spaces
Beware the vagaries of life. It’s not exactly fear experienced gardeners feel about nature’s menaces. It’s more a heightened respect for and awareness of what’s out there, faith they can manage it, and figuring out how. Poison ivy. Noxious weeds. Snakes. Devil thorns of Elaeagnus plants and greenbrier vines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saportareport.com
Stone Mountain’s 54th Yellow Daisy Festival: Art, music and fall blooms
In September, Stone Mountain — the largest exposed piece of granite in the world — will be dotted with annual blooms of the Yellow Daisy. Discovered in 1846, the plant is only found around the mountain. To celebrate the blooming season, Stone Mountain Park is hosting its 54th...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan closer to signing LOI for Caldwell development
The Newnan City Council is closer to signing a letter of intent with multiple firms intending to redevelop the former Caldwell Tank site on East Broad Street in downtown Newnan. During the council’s special called meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that two firms which had competed for the bid...
Callaway Cavaliers learning from early mistakes
Hogansville, GA (WRBL) – This week’s PrepZone Game of the Week will feature the Troup County Tigers taking on the Callaway Cavaliers. The Cavs football team is known to come out to a fast start, but this season has been a departure from the norm. Two tough losses to the Opelika and Cedartown has left […]
WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Oregon in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Oregon v Georgia ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks with head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks after the Bulldogs 49-3 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
CBS 46
Fox Theatre announces September events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fox Theatre has announced its September events lineup. PAW Patrol Live!, Joe Rogan and Brandi Carlile are just some of the events coming to the Midtown venue. PAW Patrol Live! will come to the Fox Theatre Sept. 10 and 11 for a new pirate adventure....
Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
Comments / 0