Newnan, GA

thecitymenus.com

Orchestra Noir, Atlanta’s African-American Orchestra, comes to Newnan to celebrate ‘Legends’

On October 14, 2022, the Newnan Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC), will present Orchestra Noir’s chamber ensemble of fourteen African-American musicians under the direction of founder Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers. The performance will feature innovative & electrifying orchestral versions of hits from Black American musical pioneers from the sixties to present.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Edward King

Edward “Eddie” King of Coweta passed away on August 29th, 2022. Eddie was a beloved son and friend to many. Eddie touched many lives in a positive way, with his quick wit, disarming smile, and golden heart. A true free spirit, he never shied away from putting himself out there and making memories. Many know Eddie as the King of Memes, a title that will persist into his adventure on the next plane of existence. His flair for finding just the right note to make you laugh will always be cherished and remembered.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Ronald Hugh Pinson

It has been said that a person's most useful assets are not just a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen and a hand willing to help others. It can be said with assurance that Ronald Hugh Pinson possessed all these attributes in abundance and would model his life's journey consistent with these beliefs.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Cross-country back at Bob Blastow

Cross-country runners gathered last weekend in Whitesburg, Georgia, to compete in the Bob Blastow Invitational. Newnan, East Coweta, Northgate and Trinity Christian competed at the McIntosh Nature Preserve. In the girls competition, East Coweta had four runners participate; freshman Emily Thrailkill was their top finisher at 20:30. Their other finishers...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Gretchen Caroline Fahl Alexander

Gretchen Caroline Fahl Alexander, 67, wife of Steve Alexander, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Gretchen was an accomplished seamstress and delighted in making a variety of items for family and friends; however, nothing could outmatch the love she had for her family. She will be deeply missed.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies

Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

Carroll County Schools Named Among Metro Atlanta’s Best Places to Work

For the third year in a row, Carroll County Schools has been recognized among the top 10 extra large employers in metro Atlanta. The Atlanta Business Chronicle partners with research firm Quantum Workplace to conduct anonymous, randomized surveys at participating organizations. The surveys provide insight into which companies have the happiest, most engaged employees. Those organizations are named to the Chronicle’s annual “Best Places to Work” list.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
macaronikid.com

National Cinema Day Brings Movies For $3 To Fayette & Coweta

Coming to a theater near you, the Cinema Foundation welcomes moviegoers to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick-off National Cinema Day, September 3. The one-day event, held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens, will bring together audiences of all ages...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta employees celebrated for years of service

Coweta County recently celebrated a number of employees for their years of service. Employees were celebrated for five years, 10 years, 15 years, 25 years, 30 years and 40 years of service at a luncheon held this week. Celebrating five years of service were Christi Mege, Shaquita Gates, Kimberly Putman,...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Solace in Sacred Spaces

Beware the vagaries of life. It’s not exactly fear experienced gardeners feel about nature’s menaces. It’s more a heightened respect for and awareness of what’s out there, faith they can manage it, and figuring out how. Poison ivy. Noxious weeds. Snakes. Devil thorns of Elaeagnus plants and greenbrier vines.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan closer to signing LOI for Caldwell development

The Newnan City Council is closer to signing a letter of intent with multiple firms intending to redevelop the former Caldwell Tank site on East Broad Street in downtown Newnan. During the council’s special called meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that two firms which had competed for the bid...
NEWNAN, GA
WRBL News 3

Callaway Cavaliers learning from early mistakes

Hogansville, GA (WRBL) – This week’s PrepZone Game of the Week will feature the Troup County Tigers taking on the Callaway Cavaliers. The Cavs football team is known to come out to a fast start, but this season has been a departure from the norm. Two tough losses to the Opelika and Cedartown has left […]
HOGANSVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Fox Theatre announces September events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fox Theatre has announced its September events lineup. PAW Patrol Live!, Joe Rogan and Brandi Carlile are just some of the events coming to the Midtown venue. PAW Patrol Live! will come to the Fox Theatre Sept. 10 and 11 for a new pirate adventure....
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA

