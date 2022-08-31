Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pen City Current
Barr-Holtkamp Funeral Home obituary - Jo Ann Shannon, 84, Fort Madison
Jo Ann Shannon passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022 at the age of 84 surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, loyal friend, and thoughtful listener. Jo was born on March 2, 1938 to Evelyn and Harry Kosnar and raised in Clutier, Iowa before...
Pen City Current
Fort Madison girls go 1-2-3 at Keokuk Invite
KEOKUK - Avery Rump is setting a pace that's been great for the Fort Madison girls cross country team so far this year. Rump, just a freshman, ran a 20:12.90, time at the Keokuk Cross Country meet Thursday night to take first place overall. Rump is fresh off winning the...
Pen City Current
Blessing Health to shutter Keokuk Hospital Oct. 1
We have thought of that, but we have not pursued it at this point in time. We have notified them of the closure and we do understand it will be a hardship for them. They are already hard-pressed for staffing.”. It's going to impact the ambulance service in a major...
Pen City Current
PAW shelter still pushing for another 13K
LEE COUNTY - The PAW Animal Shelter raised $111,000 at a Monday fundraiser, but Director Sandy Brown said her goal is still $125,000. That event was held at the shelter Monday afternoon, actually continues online for the rest of the week and she's hoping to raise an additional $13,000. "Whatever...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pen City Current
For the Record - Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
8/29/2022 - 8:10 a.m - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 500 block of 48th Street. 8/29/2022 - 4:34 p.m. - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 2700 block of Avenue N. 8/30/2022 - 3:45 p.m....
Pen City Current
United Way grant applications out Sept. 12
The United Way of the Great River Region will soon be accepting grant applications for funding in 2023. The United Way of the Great River Region (UWGRR) partners with not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organizations in Clark County, Missouri, Hancock County, Illinois and Lee County, Iowa. Priority consideration is given to those agencies/organizations that provide programs that improve health, education, and financial stability to individuals in Clark, Hancock and/or Lee counties.
tspr.org
ADM closes Keokuk plant; will provide help to laid off workers
ADM said it will provide severance pay and try to find jobs for its displaced workers in Keokuk. A spokesperson from the food processor and commodities trading corporation said the company wants to find jobs for the 70 full-time employees who had worked at the ADM Milling Co. in Keokuk.
Pen City Current
The Colonel makes big delivery to Animal shelter
FORT MADISON - The Colonel delivered Saturday to the PAW Animal Shelter near Fort Madison. This wasn't your usual delivery service bringing a meal, although they did, KFC officials from southeast Iowa brought lunch, drinks, cake and a check... for $10,000. PAW Director Sandy Brown, who was at the shelter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lewispnj.com
Murder Conviction For Mays
Marcus Mays, formerly of LaGrange, was found guilty of first-degree murder and seven counts of abuse or neglect of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. Mays was arrested on Aug. 18, 2018, after a child in his custody was taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries the day before.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
Pen City Current
Tri-State Rodeo events kick off Saturday
Many times we've been voted the Great Lakes Circuit Rodeo of the year and that comes from our facilities to the amenities we offer. And I like to think we're second to none. We're just as good as anyone else, in my opinion.”. Saturday Sept. 3. Fareway Pancake Breakfast. •...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Using U-Haul Truck To Kill His Girlfriend
(Fairfield, IA) — An Iowa man faces 10 years in prison after his sentencing for using a U-Haul truck to kill his girlfriend. A jury found Derrick Maynard guilty of voluntary manslaughter today (Wednesday). The fatal crash happened May 18th, 2020 in Columbus Junction. Investigators said Maynard deliberately crash the truck into the car being driven by 29-year-old Megan Reid. A passenger was injured. A sentencing hearing for Maynard has been scheduled for September 30th.
KWQC
Teen charged with making threat toward Burlington High School staff
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington High School. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, Burlington Community School District administration notified police of the threat, police said in a media release. Officers responded and were able to identify the...
ktvo.com
Clark County, Mo., man avoids attempted murder charge; found guilty of domestic assault
MEMPHIS, Mo. — UPDATE:. A Clark County, Missouri man who police say repeatedly beat a woman and attempted to choke her with a piece of wire has avoided an attempted murder charge. Kenneth Leo Spring, of Luray, Missouri, faced a second-degree attempted murder charge and two counts of first-degree...
KCRG.com
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge agreed to sever the cases for the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish Teacher. Nohema Graber was killed last November. Investigators found the 66-year-old’s body hidden in Chataqua park, they say she had extensive head trauma. New court documents...
Pen City Current
Hounds contain Donaldson in 17-6 win over WB/ND
FORT MADISON - It was Hero's Night honoring first responders and military personnel in attendance at Jim Youel Field on Friday night in Fort Madison, but there were a couple other heroes on the field at the end of the night that helped the Hounds secure a 17-6 win over West Burlington in non-district action.
Take A Look Inside One of Quincy’s Most Charming Historic Homes
One of the most historic and beautiful homes in Quincy is for sale and the inside looks incredible. Maine street in general is one of the best streets in the city, especially during the summer and fall months. With the trees changing colors I highly suggest walking up and down the street as much as you can while the weather is good. The houses on Maine Streer are equally beautiful and there is one that is on the market that has so much charm.
Pen City Current
Early leads propel Lady Hawks to sweep over VB
DONNELLSON - A couple big leads to start the first two sets pushed Central Lee to a three-game sweep of Van Buren County Thursday night. The Hawks downed Van Buren 25-22, 25-12, 25-13 in a SEI Superconference South matchup at at Central Lee. Freshman Kenna Sandoval opened the night serving...
Comments / 0