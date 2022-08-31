Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed Gov. Greg Abbott after buses of migrants from the southern border state of Texas pulled into the Illinois city late Wednesday. “As a city, we are doing everything we can to ensure these immigrants and their families can receive shelter, food, and most importantly protection,” a spokesperson for Lightfoot, a Democrat, said in a statement issued Wednesday evening. “Unfortunately, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is without any shame or humanity. But ever since he put these racist practices of expulsion in place, we have been working with our community partners to ready the city to receive these individuals.”

