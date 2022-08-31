ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

The ‘sanctuary’ hypocrites

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed Gov. Greg Abbott after buses of migrants from the southern border state of Texas pulled into the Illinois city late Wednesday. “As a city, we are doing everything we can to ensure these immigrants and their families can receive shelter, food, and most importantly protection,” a spokesperson for Lightfoot, a Democrat, said in a statement issued Wednesday evening. “Unfortunately, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is without any shame or humanity. But ever since he put these racist practices of expulsion in place, we have been working with our community partners to ready the city to receive these individuals.”
TEXAS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pilots protest into holiday weekend; illegally obtained wild animals discovered in Sandwich

Airline pilots are picketing at airports across the country, including at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Their union said during their time off, pilots are voicing concerns for better pay and benefits, and better working conditions. Airlines have cited a pilot shortage as one of the reasons for so many cancellations and delays for travelers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

IDPH urges eligible people to get new COVID-19 booster shots

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging all eligible people to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines with the new bivalent booster shots authorized by the CDC. IDPH Director Sameer Vohra says the updated booster shots should be available in Illinois next week. “I urge everyone in...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Department of Transportation seeking seasonal workers for 'snowbird' program

SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced they're looking for seasonal workers to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state this winter,. According to the Thursday release, the seasonal positions are part of Illinois' 'snowbird' program, in which Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers help maintain over 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter.
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline

Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
IOWA STATE
WCIA

IDOT opening applications for snowbird program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While summer is just ending, one state agency is already preparing for winter. The Illinois Department of Transportation is accepting applications for their snowbird program to help with snow-and-ice removal. The seasonal employees would work as snow removal operators and highway maintainers. “Safety is our top priority,” Omer Osmen, Illinois Transportation […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WBKR

See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
SOMONAUK, IL

