KJCT8
Fire safety on Labor Day weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Public land agencies want to remind the public to use wildfire safety when outdoors Labor Day weekend. Extra caution with campfires and combustible material can help prevent human-caused fires. It’s important to check local fire restriction information before you head out to enjoy the weekend....
KJCT8
State Land Board’s response to Mesa County letter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We first broke the story when the Mesa County Commissioners sent the State Land Board a letter for not taking care of its land off I-70. We’re working for you to bring you a new reaction to how the State Land Board and Mesa County are facing off against each other. The state property off I-70 is surrounded not only by trash but controversy.
KJCT8
Montrose law enforcement academy’s first class of cadets graduate
KJCT8
Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., a motorcycle stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Bristol Court when he was rear-ended by a car. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for treatment. The accident is under...
KJCT8
Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, a wrong way driver nearly collided head-on with a Grand Junction Police car. The driver was traveling near Highway 50 and Unaweep Ave. The officer attempted to stop the driver but failed to do so, causing the officer to pursue the driver until he was able to pin the car to the curb on Ute Ave and 5th Street.
KJCT8
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” meant to attract teens and children is now in Mesa County, police say
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - “Rainbow Fentanyl,” a new cosmetic variant of the deadly drug, is now being distributed in Mesa County by drug cartels, according to the Grand Junction Police Department. The Western Colorado Task Force and the GJPD state that the new colorations are meant to...
KJCT8
Fremont County systems hit by cyberattack
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fremont County employees were notified of an attack on their workplace’s systems that may have compromised their personal information Wednesday. The Governor’s Office of Information determined that the culprit behind the cyberattack used BlackCat ransomware software. Also known as ALPHV, the software has compromised...
KJCT8
Weekly Drought Monitor update shows improvement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Drought Monitor update released on Thursday, September 1 showed some change, and the change was in a good direction. Severe Drought has covered Mesa, Montrose, and Delta counties since May 24, and the severe drought has been persistent. Only a small area of severe drought is still shown from near Delta to near Montrose. The rest of Mesa, Montrose, and Delta counties have improved.
KJCT8
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita. The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying. Laing is on administrative leave. State patrol told us...
KJCT8
Scorching weekend could challenge record high temperatures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday’s record high of 98 degrees in Grand Junction fell when Grand Junction warmed to 99 degrees in the 3:00 hour. That’s the second time this week we’ve tied or broken a record high temperature. Record highs could be in jeopardy this weekend and at least through Wednesday of next week. After Wednesday cooler weather will arrive. Cooler relative to nearly 100 degrees can still be quite warm.
KJCT8
KJCT Midday International Overdose Awareness Day
KJCT8
Near record temperatures continue
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The main story of hot temperatures and dry conditions will continue into today. Across the Western Slope, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine, staying dry and hot temperatures for our valleys and more relaxed in our higher elevations. Unfortunately, some light cloud cover will stick around, especially near the four corners. Temperatures today will stay in the upper 90s for Grand Junction and the lower 90s for Montrose. Our high temperature for Grand Junction today is 98, and there is a chance that we could beat it or tie the record.
KJCT8
Opioid Overdose Awareness Day
KJCT8
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol officer narrowly avoided disaster earlier this week after nearly being hit head-on while trying to track down a wrong-way driver. The Colorado State Patrol reports that a Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound...
KJCT8
Man who went missing from Battlement Mesa assisted living facility found dead less than two miles away
BATTLEMENT MESA, Colo. (KJCT) - A man who went missing from a Battlement Mesa assisted living facility was found dead earlier this week less than two miles from the facility he disappeared from. Filmer Lopez, a man who reportedly suffered from dementia and went missing on August 13, garnered statewide media attention after his disappearance.
KJCT8
UPDATE: Two arrested after robbery reported on North Avenue Thursday
UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2 - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Further details regarding Thursday’s reported robbery have been released by the Grand Junction Police Department. The GJPD states that it responded to a report of an in-progress robbery at 755 North Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Police state that the reporting party said that they were being robbed and that a man was repeatedly grabbing his hip like he had a gun.
