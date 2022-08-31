GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The main story of hot temperatures and dry conditions will continue into today. Across the Western Slope, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine, staying dry and hot temperatures for our valleys and more relaxed in our higher elevations. Unfortunately, some light cloud cover will stick around, especially near the four corners. Temperatures today will stay in the upper 90s for Grand Junction and the lower 90s for Montrose. Our high temperature for Grand Junction today is 98, and there is a chance that we could beat it or tie the record.

