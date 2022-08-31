Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Louisville Makes Top Eight for '23 C Isaiah Miranda
The seven-footer from New England is one of the top centers in the Class of 2023.
WLKY.com
Strong defense leads St. X past Male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Xavier Tigers football team had a strong defensive performance to lead them past the host team Male 24-10. In a rematch of last year's Class 6A state championship game, the Tigers prevailed in the contest, once again, to give them a 15th straight win.
wnky.com
No. 22 WKU falls to No. 3 Louisville in home opener
WKU falls to Louisville in three straight sets, in front of a record regular season crowd. Highlights and thoughts from Head Coach Travis Hudson are in video attached.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 3. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch our preview for the UPS Jobs Game of the Week up top. St. Xavier 24, Male 10 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Louisville vs. Syracuse Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Syracuse Orange face the Louisville Cardinals from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Syracuse Orange vs. Louisville Cardinals. When: Saturday, September 3,...
College Football Odds: Louisville vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022
The Louisville Cardinals take on the Syracuse Orange. Check out our college football odds series for our Louisville Syracuse prediction and pick. The Louisville Cardinals face a very important season in 2022. Head coach Scott Satterfield came to Louisville from Appalachian State, where he built the Mountaineers into one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. Louisville seemed to have made a great move — and scored a big prize — when it was able to land him in the coaching carousel four years ago. Satterfield produced a very good first season which only increased expectations among the fan base.
WLKY.com
New Albany 4-star lineman adjusting to life at his new school
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — William Spencer is doing well so far in his first year as a member of the New Albany High School football team. "It's definitely like a different atmosphere," Spencer said. "But, I'm liking it and I'm adjusting well." Spencer, a senior lineman, previously played at...
kentuckytoday.com
Payne hurt, surprised by 'hatred', negative recruiting from coaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has been quiet for most of the summer when it comes to appearances in front of the local news media, leaving fans and reporters alike in the dark about his latest thoughts concerning his team. He has referred several times to his preference for secrecy and his last news conference was in late May when he added Milt Wagner to his staff.
Card Chronicle
Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 4.5. —Louisville players have voted Malik Cunningham, Caleb Chandler, Yasir Abdullah and MoMo Sanogo as their four team captains for the 2022 season. —The third-ranked U of L volleyball went on the road last night and swept No. 22 Western Kentucky in Bowling Green. The Cards...
WLKY.com
LIST: What to do in the Louisville area this Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're sticking around the Louisville area for the Labor Day holiday weekend, then there are plenty of things to do ranging from shopping to music to experiencing the cultures of the world all in one place to getting fit and active. Check out a few...
Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitor List vs Louisville
Syracuse football is set to host more than 50 recruits on Saturday for the Orange's season opener against Louisville. They are comprised of prospects from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes. Here are some of the notable names that will be in attendance at the JMA Wireless Dome. CLASS OF ...
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Valley Vikings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Valley football team has been named the UPS Jobs Team of the Week. After 671 days, Valley won a high school football game. The Vikings picked up the 14-12 win over Waggener this past Friday. "We've been waiting a long time for this, for our...
Wave 3
Louisville baseball legend honored with headstone 48 years after passing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville baseball legend Felton Snow was honored with a headstone Thursday, 48 years after being buried in an unmarked grave in Eastern Cemetery. “This is a monument to that great and grand sport of a human being, that enduring champion, Mr. Felton Snow,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Who Has the Edge in Key Matchups: Syracuse vs Louisville
Several key matchups will play a big role in determining the winner of Saturday's season opener between the Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals. LB Mikel Jones vs. QB Malik Cunningham We can turn the grill on high and throw the meat on for this one, because it’s definitely beef. Jones ...
WLKY.com
20th WorldFest highlights many cultures of Louisville: What to expect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WorldFest returns to downtown Louisville this weekend for its 20th year. WorldFest is a free, family-friendly event that showcases many different backgrounds and cultures that make Louisville a more diverse city. The four-day festival will be filled with music, food and fun. More than 500 different...
WLKY.com
These Louisville-area theaters are showing $3 movies this Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready because this Saturday, select movie theaters across Louisville are showing movies for $3. In celebration of National Cinema Day, moviegoers can see any movie at any showtime for $3 on Sept. 3. Here is a list of movies coming out in September.
Floyds Knobs, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Silver Creek High School football team will have a game with Floyd Central High School on September 03, 2022, 08:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WLKY.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
WLKY.com
Fern Creek gets back on winning track with win over Oldham County
LA GRANGE, Ky. — The Fern Creek High School football team got back on the winning track Thursday night. One week after falling 55-19 to Johnson Central, the Tigers beat Oldham County 9-6. With the victory, Fern Creek improves to 2-1 on the season. Meanwhile, the Colonels drop to...
