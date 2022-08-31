Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Looking for a deal on a car? California may offer $1,000 tax break for not buying one
With 28 million vehicles on the road, California can rightfully call itself the unofficial capital of American car culture. The Legislature, though, just passed a bill offering a $1,000 tax break to households that don’t have any. In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change,...
Fox40
California AG details multiple employer abuses in Labor Day Report
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta released the state’s 2nd annual Labor Day Report highlighting actions his office took over the past year against employers found or alleged to have mistreated employees. Through the state’s Tax Recovery in the Underground Economy (TRUE) Task Force, Bonta said...
Here’s who doesn’t qualify for California’s inflation relief checks
There are few people who would turn down a payment of up to $1,050, and millions of Californians are about to get one in the next few months. But not everyone qualifies.
CalFresh Food Stamps Schedule: When September 2022 SNAP Benefits Disburse in California
CalFresh, California's version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's why California’s grid is at risk of blackouts in the next few days
California, bracing for its longest and most intense heat wave of the year, faces the threat of its power grid being pushed beyond capacity and triggering rolling blackouts for the first time since 2020.
californiaglobe.com
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
Help paying water bills may be on way for low-income Californians
As tens of thousands of low-income Californians struggle to pay their water bills, the Legislature approved a bill offering assistance. But without funding, the program won’t start this year. Maria Dolores Diaz sighs when she opens her water bill every month because she knows what she’ll see: another bill...
NBC San Diego
Have Student Loans? California Has Special Protections for You
It's called a new era for college students, with unique protections for the close to 4 million school loan borrowers in California. It's through the California Student Borrower Bill of Rights, which helps with both federal and private loans. "What it did was add an additional layer of protection that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
How Will California Handle Pressure on Power Grid With More Electric Vehicles?
Electric vehicle owners in California, like other people across the state, are being asked to help conserve energy to ease the burden on the power grid during the heat wave, but one big question remains: how will California handle the pressure on the grid as the state continues to push drivers to go electric?
KSBW.com
Sears and other vacant businesses could become housing under new bills
SALINAS, Calif. — Two new housing bills are awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. If passed, both would expedite the process for developers to build housing on commercially zoned land. "Frankly, in any housing development, the amount of time that passes in creating a project costs money. So every delay...
California government to give an extra $1,500 bonus to these workers
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that gives approximately 70,000 California workers a retention bonus of up to $1,500. Newsom approved the legislation in a $1.1 billion deal with state legislators. The goal is to improve the state’s ability to stabilize and retain a workforce of critical employees.
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
California Power Utility Warns of Possible Outages From Heat
According to Glendale Water & Power, the rolling power outages will start Sunday and run through Tuesday with the "blackouts" lasting for about an hour.
$2.5 million California Powerball ticket still unclaimed
One lucky person bought a Powerball California Lottery ticket in Daly City that is now worth more than $2.5 million following Wednesday night's draw.
SFGate
California Approves a Wave of Aggressive New Climate Measures
California took some of its most aggressive steps yet to fight global warming as lawmakers passed a flurry of new climate bills late Wednesday, including a record $54 billion in climate spending, a measure to prevent the state’s last nuclear power plant from closing, sharp new restrictions on oil and gas drilling and a mandate that California stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by 2045.
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, asks for electricity conservation
The manager of California's power grid extended a statewide Flex Alert for Thursday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.
State legislature sends paid COVID sick leave extension to Newsom’s desk for signature
State legislators approved an extension this week of COVID-specific paid sick leave, keeping it intact through the end of December. State officials last approved an extension of paid leave for full-time workers in February, requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave to workers who get infected or care for another person who is sick.
PG&E incentivizes customers to cut electricity use during heat wave
(BCN) — PG&E is reminding customers they can cut their bill while keeping their electricity consumption down amid this week’s prolonged heat event with a monetary rewards program launched earlier this summer. The reminder comes after the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert calling on the state’s residents to cut power usage during […]
Going out of town for Labor Day weekend? Experts say this is the worst SoCal freeway to travel on
Friday will be the busiest travel day of the Labor Day weekend as thousands of people head out of town on Southern California freeways and roads.
Comments / 0