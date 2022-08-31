ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fox40

California AG details multiple employer abuses in Labor Day Report

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta released the state’s 2nd annual Labor Day Report highlighting actions his office took over the past year against employers found or alleged to have mistreated employees. Through the state’s Tax Recovery in the Underground Economy (TRUE) Task Force, Bonta said...
californiaglobe.com

California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave

The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
NBC San Diego

Have Student Loans? California Has Special Protections for You

It's called a new era for college students, with unique protections for the close to 4 million school loan borrowers in California. It's through the California Student Borrower Bill of Rights, which helps with both federal and private loans. "What it did was add an additional layer of protection that...
SFGate

California Approves a Wave of Aggressive New Climate Measures

California took some of its most aggressive steps yet to fight global warming as lawmakers passed a flurry of new climate bills late Wednesday, including a record $54 billion in climate spending, a measure to prevent the state’s last nuclear power plant from closing, sharp new restrictions on oil and gas drilling and a mandate that California stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by 2045.
LocalNewsMatters.org

State legislature sends paid COVID sick leave extension to Newsom’s desk for signature

State legislators approved an extension this week of COVID-specific paid sick leave, keeping it intact through the end of December. State officials last approved an extension of paid leave for full-time workers in February, requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave to workers who get infected or care for another person who is sick.
KRON4 News

PG&E incentivizes customers to cut electricity use during heat wave

(BCN) — PG&E is reminding customers they can cut their bill while keeping their electricity consumption down amid this week’s prolonged heat event with a monetary rewards program launched earlier this summer. The reminder comes after the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert calling on the state’s residents to cut power usage during […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

