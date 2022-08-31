Read full article on original website
Summit County’s COVID-19 death total increases by one as incidence rate declines
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate dropped in the past week. According to the county’s website, the cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 81 cases per 100,000 people, up from 135 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 24 to Wednesday, Aug. 31, the county totaled 25 new cases. In...
Colorado — the last state regulating EMS at the county level — to assume regulatory authority of providers
After July 1, 2024, minimum standards for emergency medical services will move from the county-level to the state because of the Ambulance Service Sustainability and State Licensing law, which was enacted in June. A 20-member task force including Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Chief James Keating will determine...
3rd graders now eligible for Colorado Ski Country USA’s ski passport program
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Colorado Ski Country USA announced that it will be expanding its kids ski passport program for the 2022-23 ski season to now include third grade students. The newly expanded kids ski passport program will be available to third through sixth graders for $59 each. The passport...
Colorado Naming Advisory Board could take steps toward renaming Mount Evans soon
Soon, the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is poised to potentially discuss a new name for Mount Evans, a nearby 14,000-foot mountain over the Continental Divide from Summit County. In recent months, the board has been tasked with addressing proposals dealing with derogatory or offensive types of names. Tim Mauck,...
