Baltimore, MD

Druid Ridge Cemetery held prescription drug drop off event in NW Baltimore

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
In an effort to bring awareness to the opioid epidemic, Druid Ridge Cemetery Cares hosted an event to properly dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

The event took place in Northwest Baltimore from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Druid Ridge Cemetery Cares says controlled substances like opioids shouldn't just be tossed in the trash or left in the cabinet where anyone can access

The group goes on to say that each and every disposal can save a life.

