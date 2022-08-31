ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

A battle between neighbors over a Staten Island tree is at the root of a new lawsuit

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A backyard tree in Sunnyside is the center of a neighbor dispute, a new lawsuit alleges. Michele Como, 70, of Cheshire Place, alleges Joann Burdieri, whose Beverly Avenue home abuts Como’s backyard, tied bags of supposed chemicals to the 25-foot-tall arborvitae elegantissima and instructed a landscaper to lean over the fence and cut away portions of the evergreen in an effort to kill it, according to court documents filed in Richmond County Supreme Court.
bkreader.com

Flatbush Central Caribbean Marketplace hosts weekend-long celebration ahead of Carnival Parade

Senator Kevin Parker, who represents the 21st Sen District in Brooklyn, congratulates Jamaican-born, Patrick Burrell, of Zeby’s Printing, one of the original vendors of Caton Market, now named, Central Brooklyn Caribbean Marketplace, below Caton Flats, at the intersection of Caton and Flatbush avenues. As the sound of steel pans […] Click here to view original web page at www.caribbeanlife.com.
queenoftheclick.com

Tommy the Bodega Cat is Missing in Bay Ridge

Tommy, the Bodega Cat, that lives at Andrew’s Deli at 6816 – 3rd Avenue is missing. He was last seen on camera on September 1st at 5:00 am. Some nice person may have seen Tommy talking a walk on the street and picked him up because they thought he didn’t have a home. Please bring him back. Tommy’s owner misses him!
101.5 WPDH

Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk

There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
The Staten Island Advance

Watch ‘The Wanderers’ on scene of four-alarm blaze that damaged Top Tomato, 3 other stores in Travis

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - An early morning fire tore through a Travis shopping plaza on Thursday, damaging a number of stores and injuring an FDNY firefighter. The four-alarm blaze at 3579 Victory Blvd. was reported around 2 a.m. and damaged a Top Tomato store, the Brooklyn Bagels and Cafe, Glamour Nails and the Taqueria Mexican restaurant.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Ferry to run on modified schedule Saturday night

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will operate on an hourly schedule tonight into early tomorrow morning. The ferry will depart on the hour out of the St. George Terminal and on the half-hour out of the Whitehall Terminal beginning at 11 p.m. before returning to normal service at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the city Department of Transportation.
NBC New York

Street Closures for West Indian American Labor Day Celebrations

This weekend is the return of in-person Labor Day celebrations and plenty of streets in Brooklyn are expected to be packed. The West Indian American Day Junior Carnival kicks off tomorrow Saturday and the Labor Day parade and festival will be on Monday, Sept. 5. Here are the streets that...
The Staten Island Advance

NYC issues full-vacate order to temporarily shutter businesses at strip mall after massive fire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Buildings Department temporarily closed business in a popular strip mall on Richmond Avenue that was ravaged by four-alarm fire. A firefighter has been released from Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze after suffering injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, in the blaze that started shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. Flames spread throughout all of the attached storefronts in a large building at 3579 Victory Boulevard near Travis Avenue.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

