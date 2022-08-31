Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A battle between neighbors over a Staten Island tree is at the root of a new lawsuit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A backyard tree in Sunnyside is the center of a neighbor dispute, a new lawsuit alleges. Michele Como, 70, of Cheshire Place, alleges Joann Burdieri, whose Beverly Avenue home abuts Como’s backyard, tied bags of supposed chemicals to the 25-foot-tall arborvitae elegantissima and instructed a landscaper to lean over the fence and cut away portions of the evergreen in an effort to kill it, according to court documents filed in Richmond County Supreme Court.
All 3 Staten Island Community Boards are back in action this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s three Community Boards return to business this week after breaking for the summer, with several construction variances on their agendas and a presentation by the Constructive Partnerships Unlimited, an agency which supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Community Boards 1 and...
Junior Carnival parade kicks off in Crown Heights
The Junior Carnival parade in Crown Heights has begun.
Shots fired in Stapleton on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Emergency personnel responded to reports of shots fired in Stapleton, Saturday night. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m., about shots fired in the vicinity of Broad Street and Tompkins Avenue, said an NYPD spokesperson. No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bkreader.com
Flatbush Central Caribbean Marketplace hosts weekend-long celebration ahead of Carnival Parade
Senator Kevin Parker, who represents the 21st Sen District in Brooklyn, congratulates Jamaican-born, Patrick Burrell, of Zeby’s Printing, one of the original vendors of Caton Market, now named, Central Brooklyn Caribbean Marketplace, below Caton Flats, at the intersection of Caton and Flatbush avenues. As the sound of steel pans […] Click here to view original web page at www.caribbeanlife.com.
queenoftheclick.com
Tommy the Bodega Cat is Missing in Bay Ridge
Tommy, the Bodega Cat, that lives at Andrew’s Deli at 6816 – 3rd Avenue is missing. He was last seen on camera on September 1st at 5:00 am. Some nice person may have seen Tommy talking a walk on the street and picked him up because they thought he didn’t have a home. Please bring him back. Tommy’s owner misses him!
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
Man arrested for exposing himself on MTA bus, trio responsible for 2 armed robberies, tips sought for South shore crash: S.I. crimes of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here are the top crime-safety stories in the borough within the last seven days:. MAN, 53, ACCUSED BY POLICE OF EXPOSING HIMSELF AND STALKING GIRL ON MTA BUS ON SOUTH SHORE. A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly performing lewd acts and stalking a girl...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gunplay on the street gets this Staten Islander a seat in a prison cell
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On an early August afternoon last year, a West Brighton resident unloosed a string of bullets at another man on a Stapleton street, prosecutors said. Other people were nearby, but no one apparently was hit.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’ on scene of four-alarm blaze that damaged Top Tomato, 3 other stores in Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - An early morning fire tore through a Travis shopping plaza on Thursday, damaging a number of stores and injuring an FDNY firefighter. The four-alarm blaze at 3579 Victory Blvd. was reported around 2 a.m. and damaged a Top Tomato store, the Brooklyn Bagels and Cafe, Glamour Nails and the Taqueria Mexican restaurant.
Staten Island Ferry to run on modified schedule Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will operate on an hourly schedule tonight into early tomorrow morning. The ferry will depart on the hour out of the St. George Terminal and on the half-hour out of the Whitehall Terminal beginning at 11 p.m. before returning to normal service at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the city Department of Transportation.
After lying in wait, man, 23, slashed woman on Staten Island, say cops.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Brighton man lie in wait for a woman and viciously slashed her multiple times with a box cutter when she returned to her North Shore home one night two weeks ago, authorities allege. Samuel Jackson, 23, of Pine Street, has been indicted on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Proud to be a leader’ — Meet the new FDNY chief of department, a native Staten Islander
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens remembers looking up to his father, who served as the FDNY’s chief of fire safety during his 32-year career, when he joined the department as a 22-year-old firefighter in 1986. It did not take him long to learn he...
Drive-by shooting at Brooklyn biker club puts 4 in hospital, suspect at large
Four men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a motorcycle club in Greenpoint on Friday night, according to police. A white sedan passed by a party on Russell Street near Greenpoint Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and opened fire, authorities said.
NBC New York
Street Closures for West Indian American Labor Day Celebrations
This weekend is the return of in-person Labor Day celebrations and plenty of streets in Brooklyn are expected to be packed. The West Indian American Day Junior Carnival kicks off tomorrow Saturday and the Labor Day parade and festival will be on Monday, Sept. 5. Here are the streets that...
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
Police: 4 men shot on Russell Street in Brooklyn
The NYPD says that four men were shot in Greenpoint on Friday night.
Spend your Labor Day weekend with one of these adoptable pets: September 3-4
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Have you ever wondered how tabby cats get their stripes? Scientists and cat owners alike have long wondered how and why some have stripes and others do not. “Tabby” isn’t a breed; it’s a distinct fur pattern common among cats. Tabby cats often have what...
NYC issues full-vacate order to temporarily shutter businesses at strip mall after massive fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Buildings Department temporarily closed business in a popular strip mall on Richmond Avenue that was ravaged by four-alarm fire. A firefighter has been released from Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze after suffering injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, in the blaze that started shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. Flames spread throughout all of the attached storefronts in a large building at 3579 Victory Boulevard near Travis Avenue.
What was there before Forest Avenue? | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Was Forest Avenue ever a forest?. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1