Tommy, the Bodega Cat, that lives at Andrew’s Deli at 6816 – 3rd Avenue is missing. He was last seen on camera on September 1st at 5:00 am. Some nice person may have seen Tommy talking a walk on the street and picked him up because they thought he didn’t have a home. Please bring him back. Tommy’s owner misses him!

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO