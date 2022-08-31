ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

First Responders Safety Giving Day: What to Know

The campaign will be a telethon to raise money for local police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel. News 18 will be broadcasting live from Rohrman Toyota in Lafayette all throughout the day as part of the fundraiser. First Responders Safety Giving Day: What you need to know. News 18...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Chip plant to add 2M gallons of wastewater daily

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A $1.8 billion factory will produce a lot of microchips and pump out lots of wastewater. Semiconductor manufacturers like Skywater Technology use a lot of water to operate. Skywater is expected to produce about 2 million gallons of wastewater a day from its planned West Lafayette plant.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Columbian Park celebrates Labor Day weekend

As the long weekend begins, folks in the Greater Lafayette area celebrated Labor Day at Columbian Park. As the long weekend begins, folks in the Greater Lafayette area celebrated Labor Day at Columbian Park.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

New COVID-19 booster shots to be available next week

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new COVID-19 booster shot that includes protection against the Omicron variant will be available in Tippecanoe County beginning next week. The County Health Department received the first shipment from Moderna on Friday. Tippecanoe County Health Officer Doctor Gregory Loomis says only fully-vaccinated people will be able to receive it.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Planned Parenthood, ACLU suing Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor

Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not explain why those prosecutors are included. The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.58 per gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Local Kentucky flood drive now open to monetary donations

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The Kentucky flood relief drive organized by a Frankfort resident is now accepting monetary donations. Tiffany Fuel tells News 18 her cause needs funding in order to pay for gas to get certain items to the affected areas by semi trucks. She is accepting donations...
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

Local hospice patient hopes to meet Dolly Parton

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette hospice patient's dream could come true with the help of a local assisted living facility. News 18 reports why meeting country music superstar Dolly Parton would mean so much to him. "I never qualified for sports, but I could play the piano," John...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after Overlook Pointe shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is behind bars after a shooting late Tuesday at Overlook Pointe Apartments. Bryce Smith, 32, faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation, both while armed with a deadly weapon. Police say Smith pulled out a gun and fired one shot during...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Loeb Stadium gets ready for Justin Moore concert

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Loeb Stadium is busy gearing up for its big concert Friday evening. Country star, Justin Moore will be the second major artist to take the stage at the new stadium. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Local country artist Levi Riggs will be the...
LAFAYETTE, IN

