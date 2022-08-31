Read full article on original website
Oregon cities break heat records for July and August
The summer of 2022 hasn’t been as headline-grabbing as last summer — when temperatures during the infamous “heat dome” skyrocketed to 116 degrees in Portland. But it’s been consistently hotter in many places. At least 12 Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and...
At Oregon State Fair, table setting is a competition in artful placement of knives, forks and plates
The Oregon State Fair brings hundreds of thousands people to Salem each year. They come for the rides, the shows, the food … and the competitions. One of the most unusual involves a skill many of us practice at home every day. While there’s no prize money involved, reputation is on the line — but how exactly do you judge table setting?
Hard to say if gun measure on Oregon’s fall ballot would have prevented Bend shooting
Your browser does not support the audio element. The shooting at a Bend grocery store this weekend is just the latest in a chain of random murders in public places driven by angry, disaffected men. It’s at least the second in Oregon just in 2022. And this November, Oregon voters will have a chance to tighten gun laws in a way that supporters hope will prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Wildfire closes much of I-84 in eastern Oregon
A wildfire near Baker City has closed down Interstate 84 in both directions. Crews are reportedly working to put out a wildfire near Pendleton and Baker City. Eastbound lanes are closed between exit 216 and exit 374. Westbound lanes are closed to all traffic between Ontario and Baker City. Officials...
New report suggests changes for Oregon graduation requirements
Senate Bill 744, passed by the Oregon Legislature last year, ordered the Oregon Department of Education to deliver a report evaluating the state’s graduation requirements by Sept. 1, 2022. Released Thursday, ODE’s report outlines research and recommendations on what’s expected of Oregon high school graduates, with two main findings...
OSU College of Forestry partners with Oregon tribes to restore lands and support underrepresented students
Last month, Oregon State University College of Forestry announced it had hired alumna Cristina Eisenberg as director of tribal initiatives. The new position aims to partner with tribes in Oregon and the region on restoration projects and recruiting Native American students. A forest ecologist by training, Eisenberg is also working with tribes in western Oregon on a new, three-year pilot project funded by the Bureau of Land Management to make forests more resilient to climate change by using Indigenous practices and environmental beliefs known as Traditional Ecological Knowledge.
Oregonians could start getting bivalent COVID boosters early next week
Federal health authorities have approved new “bivalent” COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older. In Oregon, the boosters still have to be approved by the Western States Workgroup and Governor Kate Brown. But the workgroup could approve the boosters Friday. The state has pre-ordered more than 77,000 doses...
New book by Oregon journalist focuses on religious extremism
Portland journalist Leah Sottile’s book “When the Moon Turns to Blood” centers on the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. The couple will be on trial next year, accused of killing two of Vallow’s children whose bodies were found in Daybell’s backyard. But the book is about much more than just true crime. Sottile digs into the couple’s apocalyptic beliefs and the history of the extremism that exists on the fringes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon church. We talk with Sottile about what this case reveals about religious extremism in the American West.
No charges in Washington ballot drop box surveillance investigation
An investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office into a ballot drop box surveillance effort organized by conservative activists has wrapped up without criminal charges. However, the case technically remains open and the findings of the voter intimidation inquiry have been shared with the FBI, according to the sheriff's office.
Referee shortages in Oregon affect games, high school sports
Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon is among many states in the country experiencing an acute shortage of referees for high school sports. Their numbers have been declining steadily over the last decade or so, athletic officials say, but it accelerated with the pandemic, in large part because of a rise in abuse refs have had to take from parents and fans. Those recruiting for new officials say it’s not unusual for games to be rescheduled based on ref availability, but many of the refs that remain are getting burned out. Jack Folliard, Executive Director of the Oregon Athletic Officials Association joins us, as well as the head of the Portland Basketball Officials Association, Camron Rust.
