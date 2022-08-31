Read full article on original website
Investigation of fatal shooting Thursday leads to charges in October 2021 murder
Kansas City man arrested in Thursday homicide charged with 2021 murder
Kansas City woman charged in fatal shooting of her husband
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
KCPD, family reach settlement in death of man in 2018 downtown police shooting
The family of an innocent man shot by police during a 2018 incident at Barney Allis Plaza in downtown Kansas City, Missouri has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit.
KCTV 5
Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of drunk driving. Police were dispatched to a non-injury crash Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. A parked vehicle was struck, according to police. A responding officer recognized...
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 3000 block of Harrison
Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home
KCTV 5
Officer who helped chase down violent murder suspect gets flight with Thunderbirds
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In October 2021, Sgt. Bobbie King helped capture a murder suspect facing several felonies in Kansas and Missouri. Police said Alyssa Leanne Arreola, accused in a stabbing and fatal shooting, had tried to escape arrest by running to a gas station and hiding in a back office.
1 in serious condition after motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person is in serious condition after an overnight single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lee’s Summit man charged in deadly shooting of his father
A 23-year-old Lee's Summit, Missouri man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his father on Wednesday, August 31.
Man shot, killed near Kansas City apartment complex
Neighbor helps subdue axe-wielding suspected KC shooter
A suspected shooter is in Kansas City, Missouri police custody, thanks in part to a neighbor who took on who he describes as a "mad man with an axe."
KCTV 5
Independence Police issue silver alert
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has issues a silver alert for 86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe. Police said he was last seen at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning and left his home on foot in the area of 39th and Crane St. Scafe was traveling in an unknown direction....
Suspect in Belton standoff pronounced dead, investigation ongoing
Gladden Elementary and Wilckens STEAM Academy at Hillcrest in Belton have been put on lockdown as a precaution due to a nearby standoff.
Woman charged in shooting death of husband in his home bedroom
Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home
Kansas City police reach $1.5M settlement in 2018 wrongful death lawsuit
KCTV 5
Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
