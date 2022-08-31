Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
CBS Sports
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Could take on starting role
Calitro is a candidate to take on a starting role at inside linebacker after Blake Martinez was released Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Calitro was a late-July addition to the squad and was initially a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he stood out during the preseason slate, racking up 11 solo tackles, five pressures, a recovered fumble and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) over 101 snaps. Calitro has played primarily on special teams over the past two seasons between the Broncos and Bengals, but he did see a fair amount of action on defense in his first two NFL campaigns with Seattle and Jacksonville. Rookie Micah McFadden could be the more likely candidate to take over Martinez's starting role for the Giants, but even in that scenario Calitro's role should get a boost.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers by proven model that nailed Damien Harris' huge season
The saga of Jimmy Garoppolo has seemingly come to an end after the 49ers restructured his contract to make him the NFL's highest-paid backup. If Trey Lance struggles or gets hurt like he did last year, Jimmy G would be back under center. However, does that make Garoppolo someone worth spending one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks on? Garoppolo could be worth a stash in two-QB leagues since every year there are backups who climb the Fantasy football rankings. Davis Mills and Taylor Heinicke did so last year, and who can forget what Gardner Minshew did his rookie year? Garoppolo could even be among the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
O.J. Howard signing with Texans after meeting with Bengals earlier in week, per report
O.J. Howard has had a whirlwind of a week. He was released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday as Buffalo whittled its roster down to 53 players. Howard was reportedly set to join the Bengals before the defending AFC champions added several other tight ends to their practice squad on Wednesday. Howard's busy week culminated on Thursday as he will sign with the Texans after visiting Houston earlier in the day, according to Pro Football Network.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022
The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
CBS Sports
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run
The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Called up Thursday
Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Oviedo spent a month in the minors but will rejoin the big-league club to start Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays. The right-hander was productive over 14 appearances (one start) with the Cardinals earlier in the year, logging a 3.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 25.1 innings. Assuming he performs well during his team debut Friday, he should have a chance to remain in Pittsburgh's rotation.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Rich Hill: Walks four in no-decision
Hill pitched four-plus innings in a no-decision against Texas on Thursday. He allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Hill pitched his best game of the season his previous time out, striking out 11 batters over seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay. He couldn't carry over that momentum, however, as he tied a season high with four walks and was lifted after allowing the first three batters he faced in the fifth frame to reach base. Hill hasn't had many big blowups this season, but he's allowed at least four runs in six of his 20 outings, leading to a mediocre 4.52 ERA for the year. He no longer strikes out batters on a consistent basis, further dampening his value in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Recalled from Sacramento
Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday. Johnson made his big-league debut in early August, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during his limited time with the team. The 26-year-old hasn't been particularly impressive at the Triple-A level, either, posting a 98 wRC+, though his 29 steals in 85 games offer a path to fantasy relevance if he secures more playing time than expected.
CBS Sports
Royals' Nate Eaton: Back with Kansas City
The Royals recalled Eaton from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. After being optioned to Omaha a week and a half ago, Eaton will get the chance to rejoin Kansas City as one of its two September call-ups. Across his two stints in the big leagues this season, Eaton has produced a .573 OPS and has contributed two steals in 51 plate appearances. He has the ability to play all three outfield spots and has also dabbled at shortstop and third base at Triple-A this season, so he should provide the Royals with a useful pinch-running option or late-inning defensive replacement off the bench.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Returns to action Friday
Paredes (undisclosed) is starting at second base and batting seventh Friday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes has been held out of the lineup the past two games but will rejoin the starting nine Friday. The 23-year-old finished August with a .235/.338/.471 slash line, four home runs, 11 RBI and a 10:10 BB:K in 25 contests.
