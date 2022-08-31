Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Sustains head contusion
Drury was removed from Friday's win over the Dodgers due to a head contusion, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Friday and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Drury was removed as a proactive measure, but the 30-year-old will undergo testing and be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Placed on bereavement list
Suzuki was placed on the bereavement list Saturday. Players are allowed to miss between three and seven games while on the bereavement list, so Suzuki will be unavailable until at least Tuesday. Chad Wallach was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to provide additional catching depth behind Max Stassi while Suzuki is sidelined.
MLB・
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022
The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Retreats to bench Saturday
Choi isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Although right-hander Clarke Schmidt is starting for the Yankees on Saturday, Choi will be on the bench for the fifth time in the last six games. Harold Ramirez is taking over at first base and batting cleanup.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Paredes isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes returned to the lineup Friday against the Yankees but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Jonathan Aranda will take over at the keystone and bat third.
CBS Sports
Mets' Max Scherzer: Early exit Saturday
Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.
What Is Going On With The Guardians And Nolan Jones?
Nolan Jones still finds himself off of the Big League roster despite playing well in Triple-A.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early
Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Heads to bench
D'Arnaud will sit Saturday against the Marlins. D'Arnaud homered twice in Friday's series opener, giving him 16 for the year, but his reward is a trip to the bench. A day off was likely coming regardless of how he performed Friday, as he's started six of the last seven games behind the plate. William Contreras will take over Saturday, catching for Bryce Elder.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Saturday
Maldonado isn't starting Saturday against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Maldonado went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday but will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Christian Vazquez is starting behind the plate and batting fifth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Back in big leagues
Florial was recalled by the Yankees on Saturday. Florial got into eight games for the Yankees earlier this season, going 1-for-20 with eight strikeouts. He'll give the team some extra outfield depth with Andrew Benintendi (wrist) on the injured list and could be needed to start some games, but he's yet to show anything that would get fantasy managers excited.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Phoenix Sanders: Designated for assignment
Sanders was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Saturday. Sanders was sent to the minors Aug. 25, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Orioles claimed Anthony Castro off waivers from the Guardians on Saturday. It seems likely that Sanders will remain at Triple-A Norfolk if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Not in Saturday's lineup
Drury (head) will sit Saturday against the Dodgers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury left Friday's game after getting hit in the head with a pitch, and he'll sit for at least one game. Whether or not he'll need an extended absence is not yet clear. Josh Bell will start at first base, with Jurickson Profar serving as the designated hitter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: X-rays negative
Perez (hand) was diagnosed with a right hand contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the top of the sixth inning, but he underwent X-rays that came back negative. He seems to have avoided any structural damage, and he's considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Called up Thursday
Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Oviedo spent a month in the minors but will rejoin the big-league club to start Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays. The right-hander was productive over 14 appearances (one start) with the Cardinals earlier in the year, logging a 3.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 25.1 innings. Assuming he performs well during his team debut Friday, he should have a chance to remain in Pittsburgh's rotation.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Likely to avoid IL
Yelich is day-to-day with neck soreness after leaving Thursday's game but is not expected to be placed on the injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Manager Craig Counsell stated that Yelich irritated his neck on a swing, which caused him to exit Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning. The skipper noted that Yelich could miss a "couple of days" but there wasn't worry beyond that. The veteran outfielder has also battled back injuries throughout his career, though it's unclear if the issues are related.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Noe Ramirez: Designated for assignment
Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Thursday. After logging back-to-back seasons with a 3.00 ERA in 2020 and 2021, Ramirez has not been able to replicate that success this year. Following his appearance Tuesday that saw him give up three earned runs over one inning, Ramirez's ERA climbed to 5.22. If Ramirez is not claimed off waivers by another team, he could likely finish the season in Triple-A.
Comments / 0