Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Steelers Add LB Jamir Jones, Release Derrek Tuszka
The Steelers swapped linebackers this weekend.
Yardbarker
Texans Weren't Happy After Bengals Acquired Max Scharping From Them on Waivers
The Bengals added three veteran players to their roster on Wednesday on waivers, including guard Max Scharping. The 26-year-old made 33 starts and appeared in 48 games in three seasons. Cincinnati claimed him after Houston waived him during final cuts on Tuesday. "That was a tough one. Max is a...
Austin, Kazee go on IR, Steelers sign two players
The Steelers have made a series of moves Thursday afternoon. Rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III and safety Damontae Kazee have been placed on injured reserve.
Steelers add familiar name at outside linebacker
A question heading out of the final preseason game, the Steelers made another move on Thursday to strengthen the depth at outside linebacker
Yardbarker
Over/Under Win Totals for Ravens, Rest of AFC North
Over/under 9.5 wins: Over. The Ravens made sure they entered this regular season healthy after being decimated with injuries last year. Baltimore might be a bit slow out of the gate with the availability of running back J.K. Dobbins and left tackle Ronnie Stanley uncertain over the first game or two. The Ravens, however, should be strong over the final stretch of the season and be able to reach 10 wins. — Todd Karpovich.
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
CBS News
Franco Harris serves as honorary captain for Steelers 5K Run-Walk
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds wrapped up taking a run around the North Shore as part of the Steelers 5K Run-Walk. It began at 8 a.m. right outside of Acrisure Stadium. The race is also a major fundraiser for the Art Rooney Scholarship fund as well as the Chuck Noll Foundation.
Jessica Pegula surging at U.S. Open after her mom's health scare this summer
Jessica Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, is into the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open, and her mother is proud of what her daughter has accomplished.
NFL・
UCLA starts cold before heating to a full boil and blistering Bowling Green
UCLA fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of its season opener before scoring 38 straight for a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.
