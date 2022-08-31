Effective: 2022-09-02 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Finney; Kearny; Scott THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KEARNY NORTHWESTERN FINNEY AND SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.

FINNEY COUNTY, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO