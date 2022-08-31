ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Damages House Under Construction in Encino Area

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

ENCINO (CNS) - A fire damaged a house under construction in the Encino area Wednesday, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 16600 block of West Chaplin Avenue at 12:13 p.m. extinguished the flames in 23 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

