Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 31, 2022

RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 11.21% at $0.47. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.26% at $1.60. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.18% at $0.26. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 14.86% at $0.05. Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.31% at $0.19. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares...
Psychedelics Sector Poised To Soar If Compass Pathway's Chart Breaks This Pattern

Compass Pathways has settled into three different bullish patterns on the weekly chart. The stock has shown relative strength compared to the general markets. Compass Pathways CMPS has been trading relatively stronger than the S&P 500 recently, in a mostly sideways consolidation pattern compared to the market ETF, which entered into a steep downtrend on Aug. 16.
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Aurora Innovation AUR stock increased by 19.7% to $2.52 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Aurora Innovation's stock is 12.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 354.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
How Is The Market Feeling About Barnes Gr?

Barnes Gr's (NYSE:B) short percent of float has risen 23.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 641 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking Into NewAge's Recent Short Interest

NewAge's (NASDAQ:NBEV) short percent of float has fallen 28.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.07 million shares sold short, which is 2.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
NVIDIA Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. DMB today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 19, 2022. The previous distribution announced in August was $0.0530 per share of common stock.
Cryptocurrency EOS Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

EOS's EOS/USD price has increased 5.84% over the past 24 hours to $1.51, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $1.62 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $22.71.
Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
